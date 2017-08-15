Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions

Photo: DPA

Germany's struggling budget airline Air Berlin on Tuesday said it had filed for insolvency proceedings after its main shareholder Etihad Airways said it "would not provide any further financial support".

According to broadcaster N-tv the airline will continue to operate during the insolvency process. Lufthansa is now in talks to buy up parts of the company, Air Berlin said in a statement.

The German government was providing a bridging loan to keep flights going, it added in a statement, while German rival Lufthansa said in a separate statement it was in talks with Air Berlin to take over parts of the group.

Air Berlin customers have been hit by delays and cancellations over recent months as the airline has struggled to remain solvent.

In June Air Berlin insisted it wasn't about to go bankrupt.

"Insolvency is not an issue for us. We have sufficient liquidity and a reliable partner, Etihad, which has pledged its support through to October 2018," a spokeswoman from the airline told AFP at the time.

The Berlin-based airline booked losses amounting to €1.2 billion for the last two years, and has depended on cash infusions from key shareholder Etihad for survival.

