Advertisement

Facebook to hire 500 workers in Essen to delete hate speech

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 August 2017
16:56 CEST+02:00
facebookhate speechmoderationsocial media

Share this article

Facebook to hire 500 workers in Essen to delete hate speech
An employee at the Facebook deletion centre in Berlin. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 August 2017
16:56 CEST+02:00
Social media giant Facebook said on Wednesday that a second centre in Germany committed to deleting hateful or violent content will be set up in Essen by fall.

Facebook announced on Wednesday that a centre in Essen dedicated to deleting hate speech and similar content punishable by law will hire 500 people and launch in the autumn.

The first Facebook centre in Germany dedicated to deleting criminal or offensive content on the site was set up in Berlin, and will be increasing their staff to 700.

SEE ALSO: 'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators

While the Berlin centre is operated by Bertelsmann-owned service provider Arvato, the new centre in Essen will be operated by European provider Competence Call Center.

Facebook’s announcement comes in response to new legislation cracking down on hate speech on social media sites. The law passed by the Bundestag (German parliament) in June requires sites like Facebook and Twitter to remove flagged content within 24 hours when the content is clearly illegal, and within a week for more ambiguous cases.

Companies face fines of up to €50 million if they do not comply.

Critics such as social media companies and others have complained that the law gives corporations too much power to interpret the legislation. Others also point out that there is a risk companies could delete more posts than they should for fear of the hefty fines.

Worldwide, Facebook plans to increase the number of its employees who review and delete content on the site from 4,500 to 7,500.

READ ALSO: Twitter wouldn't delete hateful tweets so this artist painted them outside its office

facebookhate speechmoderationsocial media

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Twitter wouldn’t delete hateful tweets so this artist painted them outside its office

'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators

Germany imposes €50 million fines on social media firms that don't delete hate speech

Techies take note: Snapchat to open German HQ in Hamburg

How Germany's 'hate speech' law will put control of free speech in private hands

Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account

Facebook condemns Germany's so-called 'hate speech' law

Right-wing protesters try to storm justice ministry over 'hate speech law'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'No stag parties allowed': Bavarian bars crack down on wild partiers

How Berlin activists are turning Nazi hate graffiti into art

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language
Advertisement

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
Advertisement
9,421 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Architects, refugees team up to build tiny houses in Berlin
  2. Chinese tourists detained in Berlin for making Hitler salute
  3. Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance
  4. Twitter wouldn’t delete hateful tweets so this artist painted them outside its office
  5. Duisburg anti-litter campaign accused of racism over use of Turkish names
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/08
Describe yourself in song titles
09/08
Raising children quadrilingually
09/08
Bacon Bacon Bacon!
09/08
German taxation on dividends and capital gains
08/08
Repayment of UK student loans
08/08
M Poutinerie - Canadian fast food in Schwabing
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
View all notices
Advertisement