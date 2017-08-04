Advertisement

What you should know about the 'toxic eggs' found in 12 German states

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 August 2017
13:07 CEST+02:00
eggshealthinsecticidecontamination

Share this article

What you should know about the 'toxic eggs' found in 12 German states
File photo: DPA.
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
4 August 2017
13:07 CEST+02:00
As millions of eggs are pulled from stores and destroyed in the Netherlands and Germany due to an insecticide contamination, here's what you should know about the health concerns.

German agriculture officials said on Thursday that the country had been “worse affected" than initially thought as they believe affected eggs have made it into 12 out of 16 German states, amounting to at least three million from the Netherlands.

However, Lower Saxony agriculture minister Christian Meyer told ZDF public television on Friday that it was now believed 10 million contaminated eggs might have reached Germany.

Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord both stopped selling eggs altogether for the time being in response, and many other supermarket chains have also been throwing out suspect eggs.

SEE ALSO: Aldi stops selling all eggs as insecticide scandal widens

But why are people so worried about the insecticide in question, fipronil, and what should egg consumers do? Here are some answers:

Is fipronil dangerous to humans?

In experiments with rats, the substance caused damage to the nervous system and the liver, according to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR).

The US National Pesticide Information Center (NPIC) states that “direct, short-term contact with skin can result in slight skin irritation.”

“When individuals have eaten fipronil, reported health effects included sweating, nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach pain, dizziness, weakness, and seizures.”

German officials have said that the levels of the substance detected in the eggs is not high enough to generally be dangerous for adults, but could be risky for children.

How many eggs with fipronil would an adult have to eat for it to be harmful?

So far the highest amount of fipronil measured was 1.2 milligrams per kilogram of egg. Based on this, the BfR calculates that an adult weighing 65 kilos (143 pounds) would be able to eat up to seven eggs within a 24-hour period and still be within the safe range.

The German Nutrition Society (DGE) in general recommends not eating more than three eggs per week.

What about the risk to children?

The BfR calculates that a child weighing 16.15 kilos (35.6 pounds) should not eat more than 1.7 contaminated eggs within 24 hours.

How do you know if your eggs could be contaminated?

Check the number stamped on your eggs against a list found on the website www.lebensmittelwarnung.de. The website allows you to select your state or see all warnings and then read which eggs (Konsumei/Konsumeier) are listed.

Dutch authorities have posted a full list of the affected egg numbers from their country here, and in Lower Saxony, the following numbers also tested positive for the insecticide: 1-DE-0357731, 1-DE-0358001, 0-DE-0360521.

If your eggs match up, it’s fine to throw them out, or you could even return them to the store to get your money back.

How did all this start?

Fipronil is commonly used in veterinary products to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks. But it is banned from being used to treat animals destined for human consumption such as chickens.

On Monday close to 900,000 eggs were recalled from shops in North Rhine-Westphalia due to excessive levels of the insecticide.

Authorities suspect the substance was introduced to poultry farms by a Dutch business named Chickfriend that was brought in to treat red lice, a nasty parasite in chickens.

Dutch and Belgian media reports that the substance containing the insecticide was supplied to Chickfriend by a Belgian firm have not been confirmed.

eggshealthinsecticidecontamination

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Aldi stops selling all eggs as insecticide scandal widens

'Toxic eggs' surfacing in ever more German states, officials say

900,000 eggs recalled in western Germany due to insecticide fears

How German discount supermarkets hope to help fight obesity

Health insurance told to pay for ex-prostitute to have tattoo removed

Germany to require nursery schools to report anti-vaxxer parents

This map shows where to get the best night's sleep in Germany

World under-prepared for next serious epidemic, German health minister warns
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
9,292 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Aldi stops selling all eggs as insecticide scandal widens
  2. 'Toxic eggs' surfacing in ever more German states, officials say
  3. European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect
  4. What you should know about the 'toxic eggs' found in 12 German states
  5. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/08
Citizenship rules for newborns born to non-EUR
04/08
Swapping a driver's license in Mannheim
04/08
Congstar simcard problem
04/08
Quick Excel (2003) question
04/08
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
04/08
The current weather in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
View all notices
Advertisement