Advertisement

Hyped Berlin döner shop Mustafa's arriving in Munich

The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
14:17 CEST+02:00
fooddönermustafa'sdöner kebap

Share this article

Hyped Berlin döner shop Mustafa's arriving in Munich
A crowd outside Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap in Berlin. Photo: Paul Trujillo / Flickr Creative Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
14:17 CEST+02:00
Get ready to see long lines snaking around the corner in Munich: Berlin's famed Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap is heading down south.

If you’re a veteran Berliner, you probably avoid the lines for Mustafa’s like the plague. But if you’re a bit new to town, you’ve probably braved the line to ultimately rave to friends that your two-hour wait was “totally worth it.”

And soon you can have the same patience-testing experience in the Bavarian capital, as Mustafa’s has announced it will open a new branch in Munich. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), the Munich branch of the döner kebab shop will open as soon as Thursday at Karlsplatz 21-24.

The announcement about the new food stop was made early last month when the fast food joint posted a picture of an empty storefront window to their Facebook page with the words “the first Berliner to go to Munich - coming sün” on display.

Having opened in 2006 in the diverse neighbourhood of Kreuzberg, Mustafa’s shop began to cultivate a cult following after two marketing students asked if they could take the food stall on as a client. They created a hip, modern website for the stand - something virtually unheard of in 2006 Berlin, the SZ writes.

And their marketing campaign seems to have paid off, with the stand shooting to the top of must-do lists for the German capital, attracting tourists from around the world.

Whether Berlin’s most famous döner place is in fact the city's best one is still heatedly debated, and often derided as a place for only tourists by local media. Still, the Berliner Zeitung gave it high marks of four out of five bears in a review last year.

Unfortunately, in order to truly know if it lives up to all the praise requires standing in line to find out.

fooddönermustafa'sdöner kebap

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

900,000 eggs recalled in western Germany due to insecticide fears

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

Recycling-mad Germans turn to sharing to battle waste

These are Germany’s absolute best restaurants... and they're not where you'd think

Currywurst - the Berlin dish that wouldn't exist without the British

Why Bavarians are serving up beaver with their beer

From Homs with love: Syrian pastry chefs find new home in Berlin
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
9,165 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
  3. Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station
  4. Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high
  5. European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Flying with a dog from Germany to the US
02/08
German labor laws for sick days
02/08
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
02/08
Massage therapist in Berlin
02/08
Sauna - the experience
02/08
Best countries to retire to
View all discussions

Noticeboard

02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
View all notices
Advertisement