Hyped Berlin döner shop Mustafa's arriving in Munich

Get ready to see long lines snaking around the corner in Munich: Berlin's famed Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap is heading down south.

If you’re a veteran Berliner, you probably avoid the lines for Mustafa’s like the plague. But if you’re a bit new to town, you’ve probably braved the line to ultimately rave to friends that your two-hour wait was “totally worth it.”

And soon you can have the same patience-testing experience in the Bavarian capital, as Mustafa’s has announced it will open a new branch in Munich. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), the Munich branch of the döner kebab shop will open as soon as Thursday at Karlsplatz 21-24.

The announcement about the new food stop was made early last month when the fast food joint posted a picture of an empty storefront window to their Facebook page with the words “the first Berliner to go to Munich - coming sün” on display.

Having opened in 2006 in the diverse neighbourhood of Kreuzberg, Mustafa’s shop began to cultivate a cult following after two marketing students asked if they could take the food stall on as a client. They created a hip, modern website for the stand - something virtually unheard of in 2006 Berlin, the SZ writes.

And their marketing campaign seems to have paid off, with the stand shooting to the top of must-do lists for the German capital, attracting tourists from around the world.

Whether Berlin’s most famous döner place is in fact the city's best one is still heatedly debated, and often derided as a place for only tourists by local media. Still, the Berliner Zeitung gave it high marks of four out of five bears in a review last year.

Unfortunately, in order to truly know if it lives up to all the praise requires standing in line to find out.