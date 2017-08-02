Advertisement

European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
deportationterrorismeuropean court of human rights

Share this article

European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect
An airplane at Frankfurt airport, from where the Russian teen was supposed to be deported. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday blocked Germany's planned deportation of a Russian 18-year-old, who had been deemed a potentially "dangerous" Islamist.

The young man had already been on the way to Frankfurt airport on Tuesday when the court decision was made, forcing the driver to turn around, according to media reports.

The European court’s ruling to block the deportation was not a final decision on the case itself, but rather was a way to ensure that the procedure would run properly as the court begins to consider the case, explained a court spokeswoman.

Germany’s own Constitutional Court just last week had already given the greenlight to such deportations of suspects dubbed Gefährder - a term used to describe potentially dangerous suspected terrorists - even if they have not been convicted of a crime.

In March, for example, authorities decided to deport two German-born men with Algerian and Nigerian citizenship who had been accused of planning a terror attack, though investigators ultimately could not find sufficient evidence to pursue criminal proceedings against them.

The men were still deemed to be dangerous and thus deported after police raids uncovered Isis flags, ammunition and weapons where the men lived.

The Constitutional Court also decided last week to allow the deportation of the Russian teen, who had spent nearly his entire life in Germany. Authorities accused him of being capable of planning a terror attack in Germany, arguing that he had sympathies with Isis as well as suicidal thoughts, and alleging that he had told another Islamist from Essen that he was ready to carry out an attack on civilians.

The law under which a so-called Gefährder may be deported allows interior ministries to send non-German citizens out of the country through an expedited process “to defend against a particular danger for the security of the Federal Republic of Germany, or against a terrorist risk.”

Though the law was first established following the September 11th 2001 attacks, it was not brought into full force until this year after the Berlin Christmas market attack in December.

deportationterrorismeuropean court of human rights

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Berlin starts controversial test of facial recognition cameras at train station

Authorities missed deadline to deport Hamburg attacker by one day: report

More Germans fear climate change than terrorism, poll shows

Hamburg knife attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive: prosecutor

Eastern German gym bans ethnic minorities from joining - out of fear of terrorists

Constitutional Court rules deportation of suspected terrorists is legal

Notorious German Islamist preacher jailed for five and a half years

IRA suspect admits role in 1990s attack on British base in north Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
9,299 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
  3. Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station
  4. Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high
  5. European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Flying with a dog from Germany to the US
02/08
German labor laws for sick days
02/08
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
02/08
Massage therapist in Berlin
02/08
Sauna - the experience
02/08
Best countries to retire to
View all discussions

Noticeboard

02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
View all notices
Advertisement