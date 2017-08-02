Advertisement

EU bank suspects VW took out loan of €400m to create cheat device

AFP
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
08:35 CEST+02:00
volkswagendieselgateemissions cheating

Share this article

EU bank suspects VW took out loan of €400m to create cheat device
Volkswagen offices in Wolfsburg. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
2 August 2017
08:35 CEST+02:00
The European Investment Bank said on Tuesday it suspected Volkswagen may have fraudulently secured a loan of €400 million to develop technology used to cheat EU emissions tests.

EIB chief President Werner Hoyer said the bank was reviewing the conclusions of a probe by the EU's anti-fraud office OLAF into whether the German automaker used the loan to make the "defeat device" in the so-called dieselgate scandal.

He added that the Luxembourg-based EIB had suspended business ties with VW and is not considering any new loans to the automaker.

"We are very disappointed at what is asserted by the OLAF investigation, namely that the EIB was misled by VW about the use of the defeat device," Hoyer said in a statement.

"We still cannot exclude that one of our loans, the €400 million ($472 million) loan 'Volkswagen Antrieb RDI,' was linked to emission control technologies developed at the time the defeat software was designed and used," Hoyer said.

Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that it installed software devices in 11 million diesel-engine cars worldwide that reduced emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides when it detected the vehicle was undergoing tests.

"We will now review OLAF's conclusions and consider all available and appropriate action," Hoyer said, adding OLAF questioned EIB officials and consulted bank documents as part of its investigation.

Since 1990, VW's worldwide operations have received around €5 billion in loans from EIB, with €4.5 billion in Europe, EIB said.

"Their scope includes technologies targeting improved environmental performance of passenger cars, which in total accounted for about one third of the total lending to Volkswagen since 1990," EIB said.

OLAF concluded its investigation last month and sent the results to the prosecutor's office in the central German city of Brunswick and to the EIB, a spokeswoman for OLAF said.

The Brunswick prosecutor's office was unable to confirm it had received the investigation results.

Following the scandal, the European Commission, the executive of the 28-nation EU, is getting more powers to monitor testing and fine automakers.

The commission and member states have come under fire for allowing automakers to justify a long list of exceptions and loopholes when being checked for pollutants.

In the United States, where authorities first exposed the wrongdoing, VW has already committed to pay $23 billion to aggrieved customers to settle lawsuits in addition to repairing the vehicles.

SEE ALSO: Government accused of helping Porsche cover up emissions cheating

volkswagendieselgateemissions cheating

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Govt accused of helping Porsche cover up emissions cheating

Is 'diesel summit' the last chance for Germany's favourite engine?

German carmakers face class action lawsuits in US over price-fixing

Germany orders recall of 22,000 Porsches over emissions cheating

Volkswagen to refit 1 million more cars in Germany after dieselgate scandal

How the German car industry is trying to avoid a 'total meltdown' of its reputation

Daimler announces emissions recall of 3 million diesel cars in Europe

Daimler manipulated one million cars to appear more eco-friendly: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
9,299 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
  3. Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station
  4. Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high
  5. European court halts Germany's deportation of 'dangerous' Islamist suspect
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Flying with a dog from Germany to the US
02/08
German labor laws for sick days
02/08
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
02/08
Massage therapist in Berlin
02/08
Sauna - the experience
02/08
Best countries to retire to
View all discussions

Noticeboard

02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
View all notices
Advertisement