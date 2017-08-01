Advertisement

More Germans fear climate change than terrorism, poll shows

The Local
news@thelocal.de
1 August 2017
15:12 CEST+02:00
immigrationclimate changeunemploymentelection 2017terrorism

Share this article

More Germans fear climate change than terrorism, poll shows
An image of the Earth taken by NASA. Photo: NASA/DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
1 August 2017
15:12 CEST+02:00
A new survey ahead of the national election in September shows Germans are more concerned about the future state of the environment than they are about more headline-grabbing topics like terrorism or the refugee crisis.

The survey released on Tuesday conducted by research group Kantar Emnid Institute on behalf of publishing group Funke Mediengruppe found that 71 percent of respondents said they were most personally concerned about climate change. This worry ranked higher than the possibility of new wars, listed by 65 percent of survey participants, and also above terror attacks, listed by 63 percent.

Crime was noted as a worry by 62 percent of the 1,000 participants surveyed, who were able to list more than one fear.

Less than half of those polled (45 percent) said they were anxious about the immigration of refugees into the country, while the lowest concern was unemployment (33 percent). 

Though climate change was the biggest concern named by Germans, the topic doesn't seem to be winning any more support for the environment-conscious Green party, which is currently polling at around 8 percent. 

"Environment and climate protection have already greatly mattered to people in Germany for years," Torsten Schneider-Haase, head of political research at Kantar Emnid, explained to the publishing group.

"The fight against climate change has been understood as a cross-party effort, and not only associated with the Green party."

Plus, he noted that Chancellor Angela Merkel stood out recently as a convincing advocate for battling climate change after she criticized US President Donald Trump for announcing that his country would withdraw from the international Paris climate agreement.

SEE ALSO: Germany says climate pact 'not renegotiable' after Trump pulls out

The fact that most of those polled did show concern for security issues like wars, crime and terrorist attacks could have an implication for how people ultimately vote in September, Schneider-Haase added.

"Security topics play a big role. This pertains to external, internal and social security," said Schneider-Haase.

The analyst also noted that because Merkel's conservative Union parties of the CDU and CSU are considered competent in the area of security, this makes them "well-positioned" for the German parliament (Bundestag) election on September 24th. Therefore Merkel herself has an advantage over her most serious challenger, centre-left SPD leader Martin Schulz.

"If Martin Schulz makes labour market topics a central issue... then he will not reach a large part of the population," Schneider-Haase explained.

"The classic topics of social equity will not win anyone more votes right now."

According to the institute, support for the Union parties is currently polling at 38 percent, while the SPD is at 24 percent.

The survey also found differences among respondents according to their political party preferences.

Supporters of the far-right AfD party were much more likely to be worried about an influx of refugees at 90 percent, and were also more concerned than the general population about crime (84 percent) as well as terror attacks (72 percent).

On the other end of the political spectrum, supporters of Die Linke (The Left Party) were most concerned about old-age poverty (71 percent), new wars (69 percent) and climate change (58 percent).
immigrationclimate changeunemploymentelection 2017terrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Authorities missed deadline to deport Hamburg attacker by one day: report

Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high

Hamburg knife attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive: prosecutor

Eastern German gym bans ethnic minorities from joining - out of fear of terrorists

Constitutional Court rules deportation of suspected terrorists is legal

Notorious German Islamist preacher jailed for five and a half years

IRA suspect admits role in 1990s attack on British base in north Germany

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
8,935 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 8 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Two killed, four wounded in German disco shooting
  3. Germany calls for countermeasures against ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Russia
  4. Three arrested after car drives down stairs of Berlin U-Bahn station
  5. German police say terrorist motive unlikely in disco shooting
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/08
Swapping a driver's license in Mannheim
01/08
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
01/08
Children's violin lessons in English
01/08
Owing self-employment tax to the U.S.
01/08
Register a Swiss car in Germany
01/08
Letter of recommendation from employer very poor
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement