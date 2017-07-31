Advertisement

900,000 eggs recalled in western Germany due to insecticide fears

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 July 2017
15:10 CEST+02:00
eggs health food

Photo: DPA
A huge quantity of eggs originating from Belgium has been recalled from shops in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), after testing found they contained high levels of an insecticide.

The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) announced on Monday that close to 900,000 eggs have been recalled due to excessive levels of the insecticide Fipronil, the Rheinische Post reported on Monday.

Fipronil is used to stop the spread of ticks, fleas and other insects.

Some 2.9 million of the eggs had been delivered to NRW, 875,000 of which had already arrived in shops.

Affected eggs bear one of two stamps: 1-NL 4128604 or 1-NL 4286001, and were laid between July 9th and July 21st.

It is not clear which brands have been impacted.

The BfR assures consumers that the eggs are not dangerous to eat due to the fact that level of the insecticide recorded in them was considerably below an amount considered potentially harmful.

eggs health food

