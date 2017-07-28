Advertisement

IN PICS: Central Germany begins clean-up effort after heavy flooding

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
28 July 2017
10:51 CEST+02:00
weatherrainfloodingstorms

Share this article

IN PICS: Central Germany begins clean-up effort after heavy flooding
Flooding in Hildesheim on Thursday. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
28 July 2017
10:51 CEST+02:00
The continuous rain throughout this week has at last ended, but there are still visible signs of the serious flooding that ensued, especially in central Germany.

The Harz mountain region of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt was especially hard hit by the storms that poured down across Germany this week, leading to serious flooding in places like Hildesheim, as pictured below.

Top: Flooding in Hildesheim on Thursday. Bottom: After the water was pumped out on Friday. Photo: DPA..

On Friday this region was in the middle of cleanup operations, including surveying damage from the storms and starting repairs.

But while some cities had managed to pump much of the water out of their streets by Friday, others were still dealing with the flooding late into Thursday, such as in Wolfenbüttel, Lower Saxony where officials had to trigger the disaster alert.

“At night we had many operations, with sandbags being piled up and water being pumped,” said a spokesman for the local emergency operations.

Photos posted to social media on Friday showed people boating through the flooded streets in Wolfenbüttel.

“The lower floor of a care home was evacuated and the residents were brought to safety,” added another spokeswoman.

In Braunschweig (also called Brunswick), firefighters had to fill up thousands of sandbags on Thursday, handing them out for free to protect locals from the high water levels. The water is expected to shift in the coming days to the Leine and Oker rivers. Officials in the Leine area of Hanover expect the water level to reach a peak by Friday evening.

Below, a park in Braunschweig on Wednesday, flooded from the rain:

Lower Saxony’s Minister President Stephan Weil and the state’s environment minister Stefan Wenzel said they would give further details on what measures they will take on Friday.

The flooding also is estimated to have caused millions of euros in damage to the University of Hildesheim, the consequences of which will likely still be felt when classes start again in October.

“It is severe,” said a university spokeswoman, calling the damage “massive”.

The campus as well as protected historic castle grounds have been affected, she added.

“The institute is underwater.”

In Saxony-Anhalt, the town of Harsleben saw a stream overflow onto the banks, while in Wernigerode a kindergarten temporarily closed due to the high water levels, reopening on Friday.

Harsleben on Friday. Photo: DPA.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts Friday to be clear of rain across the vast majority of the country, with some showers still expected around Emsland, Lower Saxony and in Western Pomerania.

By Saturday, rain is set to fall again in the north and west, while the rest of the country will experience warm weather with highs between 24C and 28C.

Sunday will bring heavier storms once again throughout the country, which are expected to continue into next week.

weatherrainfloodingstorms

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

One woman missing and disaster alert sounded amid storms across Germany

Summer of rain continues with flooding and heavy storms

Heavy storms flood streets, kill one in west Germany

Thunderstorms to sweep Germany from Munich to Berlin on Thursday

Berlin again to be battered by storms on Friday

Berlin firefighters work to tackle flooding after 'heaviest rain in a century'

Torrential rain swamps Berlin’s streets, stretches firefighters to limits

Lightning set to strike Wednesday, from Hamburg right down to Munich
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
8,984 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
  2. Berlin clubs - the ten most famous and notorious
  3. 10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
  4. Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show
  5. Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Pensions and freelance English teachers in Germany
28/07
Second-hand shops in Stuttgart
28/07
House and apartment cleaning services
28/07
Best countries to retire to
28/07
Kindergarten, baby, and child care spots available
28/07
Claiming tax deductions
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement