Advertisement

Germany orders recall of 22,000 Porsches over emissions cheating

AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 July 2017
08:49 CEST+02:00
car industryrecallporschedieselgateauto industry

Share this article

Germany orders recall of 22,000 Porsches over emissions cheating
Porsche's Cayenne models at a plant in Leipzig. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
28 July 2017
08:49 CEST+02:00
Germany on Thursday ordered luxury car brand Porsche to recall 22,000 vehicles across Europe over emissions test cheating amid a widening election-year scandal.

Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters that "illegal" software disguising the true level of polluting emissions had been discovered in Porsche's Cayenne and Macan models, which must now be fixed.

"We will order a legally binding recall for these vehicles, just as we have in other cases," he said.

Dobrindt said that because the affected models are still being manufactured, Berlin would also deny any permits for the vehicles "until new software is available".

Porsche is a subsidiary of Volkswagen, which admitted in 2015 to cheating regulatory emissions tests in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

SEE ALSO: How the German car industry is trying to avoid a 'total meltdown' of its reputation

Prosecutors in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, a bastion of Germany's all-important car industry, had said earlier this month they had opened a probe against persons unknown working for Porsche.

The investigation into "suspicion of fraud and false advertising" stems from "possible manipulation of exhaust treatment in diesel vehicles from Porsche AG".

Porsche spokesman Christian Weiss told AFP at the time that the company "takes the prosecutors' investigation very seriously" and would "do the utmost to clear up the issue comprehensively and as quickly as possible".

Volkswagen, the world's largest carmaker, has admitted to using so-called "defeat device" software to cheat regulatory nitrogen oxides emissions tests.

The devices allowed the cars to spew up to 40 times the permissible limits of nitrogen oxide during normal driving, but this was hidden during emissions testing.

The issue has gained fresh urgency less than two months before Germany holds a general election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel, a champion of the auto industry, is widely expected to win a fourth term.

car industryrecallporschedieselgateauto industry

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Court rules that Stuttgart must ban diesel engines from city centre

German carmakers face class action lawsuits in US over price-fixing

Volkswagen to refit 1 million more cars in Germany after dieselgate scandal

How the German car industry is trying to avoid a 'total meltdown' of its reputation

Daimler announces emissions recall of 3 million diesel cars in Europe

Volkswagen to sponsor German national football team

Daimler manipulated one million cars to appear more eco-friendly: report

German 'dieselgate' investigators target Porsche employees
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to convince German employers you are up to the job, even without the language

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany
Advertisement
8,984 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
  2. Berlin clubs - the ten most famous and notorious
  3. 10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
  4. Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show
  5. Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Pensions and freelance English teachers in Germany
28/07
Second-hand shops in Stuttgart
28/07
House and apartment cleaning services
28/07
Best countries to retire to
28/07
Kindergarten, baby, and child care spots available
28/07
Claiming tax deductions
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement