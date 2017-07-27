Advertisement

Volkswagen to refit 1 million more cars in Germany after dieselgate scandal

AFP
news@thelocal.de
27 July 2017
14:06 CEST+02:00
dieselgatevolkswagenvwemissions cheating

Share this article

Volkswagen to refit 1 million more cars in Germany after dieselgate scandal
A Volkswagen factory in Lower Saxony. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
27 July 2017
14:06 CEST+02:00
Carmaker Volkswagen said on Thursday it would offer to refit almost a million more diesel cars in Germany to reduce harmful emissions, as the country's auto industry is racked by overlapping scandals.

At an industry-government summit on August 2nd, Volkswagen "will offer to refit four million vehicles and thereby significantly reduce emissions" chief executive Matthias Müller said after meeting Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks.

Of those four million, some 2.5 million are covered by a recall of diesel vehicles the world's biggest carmaker introduced after admitting in 2015 to cheating regulatory emissions tests in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide, a company spokesman said.

The remainder include some 600,000 German V6 and V8 diesel vehicles from VW subsidiary Audi announced Friday, of around 850,000 across Europe.

That leaves around 900,000 previously unannounced cars covered by Thursday's announcement, including models from subsidiary Porsche and VW's Touareg sport utility vehicles, as well as some of its Transporter vans.

The spokesman added that the company had not yet decided how to reduce emissions in the latest tranche of vehicles announced and that its statement did not constitute a recall.

German consumers are increasingly disenchanted with diesel vehicles after Volkswagen's long-running scandal and fears that some cities could ban them from their streets at times of peak pollution.

Manufacturers are desperate to avoid such bans and are trying to convince politicians of their good faith ahead of next week's summit, where participants are expected to find ways of reducing emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler recently announced a voluntary recall for some three million vehicles across Europe to reduce NOx output.

SEE ALSO: How the German car industry is trying to avoid a 'total meltdown' of its reputation

dieselgatevolkswagenvwemissions cheating

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

German carmakers face class action lawsuits in US over price-fixing

Germany orders recall of 22,000 Porsches over emissions cheating

How the German car industry is trying to avoid a 'total meltdown' of its reputation

Daimler announces emissions recall of 3 million diesel cars in Europe

Volkswagen to sponsor German national football team

Daimler manipulated one million cars to appear more eco-friendly: report

German 'dieselgate' investigators target Porsche employees

Former Audi exec arrested in Munich over 'dieselgate' emissions scam
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now
Advertisement

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany

10 essential inventions you didn't know were German

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with
Advertisement
8,984 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
  2. 10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now
  3. 10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
  4. Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne
  5. One woman missing and disaster alert sounded amid storms across Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Best countries to retire to
28/07
Kindergarten, baby, and child care spots available
28/07
Claiming tax deductions
27/07
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
27/07
Favourite British foods not available in Germany
27/07
The current weather in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement