Advertisement

500-year-old town hall burns down in small Bavarian town

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
27 July 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
firetown hallhistorical buildingbavaria

Share this article

500-year-old town hall burns down in small Bavarian town
The town hall in Dillingen. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
27 July 2017
12:26 CEST+02:00
An historical town hall in the picturesque town of Dillingen on the Danube river burned down in a fire on Wednesday night. Luckily, no one was injured.

The blaze left the 500-year-old building in west Bavaria largely gutted, after flames were first spotted shortly before 7pm and then quickly ripped through the building’s timber roof, the Süddeustche Zeitung reports.

Fire crews fought for two hours before they brought the flames under control. No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which was not immediately clear.

“Police investigators are at the scene, but they can’t go inside the building,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday evening.

Investigators must now ascertain whether recent building work was responsible for the blaze. The building was still partially covered in scaffolding when the fire broke out.

This is the second fire in recent months to destroy an historical Bavarian town hall. In November, flames ripped through the 600-year-old town hall in the town of Straubing, causing more than €10 million worth of damage.

firetown hallhistorical buildingbavaria

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

'Hero' truck driver risks life to guide burning tanker away from town

One in three Bavarians want independence from Germany, poll shows

13-year-old found handing out thousands of euros 'to make friends'

Politicians blast 'disgraceful' drivers who blocked fire crews’ path to fatal bus blaze

18 dead and 30 injured in Autobahn bus crash

Insulation on German homes is fire risk, Frankfurt firefighters warn

Main culprit in fire attack on homeless man gets two years' jail

Fire in Germany refugee shelter injures 37
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show
Advertisement

How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)

10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now

10 things you should know about illegal drugs in Germany

10 essential inventions you didn't know were German
Advertisement
8,984 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to get German citizenship (or just stay forever)
  2. 10 beauty spots that'll make you want to visit east Germany right now
  3. 10 mouth-watering foods you have to try while living in Germany
  4. Police make arrest after American tourist pushed in front of tram in Cologne
  5. One woman missing and disaster alert sounded amid storms across Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Best countries to retire to
28/07
Kindergarten, baby, and child care spots available
28/07
Claiming tax deductions
27/07
New Relocating to Munich: Feeling a little lost
27/07
Favourite British foods not available in Germany
27/07
The current weather in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Worship in hamburg
17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
View all notices
Advertisement