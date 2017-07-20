Advertisement

'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 July 2017
13:38 CEST+02:00
schorndorfimmigrationintegration

Share this article

'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate
Police in Schorndorf on Monday. Photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 July 2017
13:38 CEST+02:00
Reports of sexual assaults and attacks on police during a small town festival have again sparked debate in Germany about integration, while also leading police to correct what they say are "misinterpretations" of what happened.

The news that around 1,000 young people gathered on Saturday night during a festival in Schorndorf, Baden-Württemberg where some began throwing bottles at officers has grabbed national attention in Germany, particularly because police said many came from “immigrant backgrounds”.

This coupled with the fact that cases of sexual assaults or harassment were reported by women on Friday and Saturday, with Iraqi and Afghanistani men being investigated, has further added fuel to the fire.

Jens Spahn, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party in the Bundestag (German parliament), said that the events during the fest reflected Germany’s problem with integration of immigrants.

“Schorndorf is a symbol of what is happening on a daily basis in many places in Germany,” Spahn told Die Welt on Wednesday.

“It is becoming ever more clear how big the task of integration is.”

Spahn, who is openly gay, added that German society runs the risk of becoming more anti-Semitic, homophobic, macho, and violent. Claiming that regional newspapers report every day on attacks against women, he called for a greater debate.

“We must face up to this. Too many people are of the opinion that every other culture is an enrichment. I do not feel that the everyday debasement that women experience is an enrichment.”

Ralf Stegner of the centre-left SPD fired back on Twitter, writing that “not all input” from the conservative CDU/CSU parties is enriching either. He also tweeted that the fact that the far-right AfD party had praised Spahn meant there was “no further comment necessary”.

Local police on Wednesday, meanwhile, sought to correct what they called “misinterpretations” of their original report on the Schorndorf fest, emphasizing in a new report that the vast majority of the 1,000 people who they said had gathered on Saturday in the grounds of Schorndorf Castle were not involved in the crimes reported.

In fact, police said that just around 100 teens and young adults there were deemed to have “high potential for violence” and that bottles thrown at police officers came from within this smaller crowd.

At one point, a German 16-year-old threw a bottle that ended up hitting a 19-year-old Syrian in the head, leading him to be treated by emergency medical services. Police then doubled the number of officers in the area.

Then a 20-year-old German was detained over assaulting another member of this crowd. Police say this young man put up great resistance to officers trying to detain him, leading the group of about 100 people to rally behind him and try to fight back against officers. Police observed that most of the people in this group had an immigrant background.

Police then threatened the crowd with pepper spray and batons. More bottles were then thrown at officers, hitting many of them, though not injuring them because of their protective gear.

Six police cars were also damaged by graffiti, bottles and scratches.

'Not a second Cologne'

In total, 53 crimes were recorded by police over the course of the five-day festival, of which 28 were committed between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This was nearly twice the number of crimes reported last year in total: 28.

Nine sex crimes were reported, three of which could not be corroborated. Police and public prosecutors are currently investigating four cases involving unknown suspects, as well as another two known suspects for sexual harassment. No arrests warrants have yet been issued in these cases.

In one of the cases, a 25-year-old woman reported that on Friday night, a man had grabbed her multiple times on her backside. A 20-year-old Iraqi refugee was questioned as a potential suspect, but police subsequently let him go.

In another case, a 17-year-old Austrian girl told police that in the early hours of Sunday, she was held against her will and grabbed on her backside by someone. Police suspected one of three Afghan teens between the ages of 17 and 18 to be the culprit, but authorities could not corroborate the initial report of the girl being held against her will.

While police said in their new report that the reports of sexual harassment were unusual for the town festival, officials have also denounced comparisons by the AfD party to the mass sexual assaults reportedly committed largely by men of North African or Middle Eastern appearance on New Year’s Eve 2015-16 in cities like Cologne.

“This is not a second Cologne, and it’s not a second Hamburg,” mayor Matthias Klopfer told public broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Tuesday, referencing the violent riots in Hamburg amid mainly left-wing protests during the G20 summit there earlier this month.

schorndorfimmigrationintegration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints

'Enormous rise' in girls threatened with genital mutilation in Germany: report

Germany among top five countries for immigrants worldwide: US report

Merkel party vows to control migration more strongly if re-elected

Asylum processes now taking three times as long as expected

German parliament passes law ending child marriage

Fingerprints missing for hundreds of refugees

Cricket now booming in Germany, thanks to refugees
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 German habits that foreigners really struggle to cope with

8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney

10 German books you have to read before you die
Advertisement

Here's where to catch Prince Will and Kate during their royal visit to Germany

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities
Advertisement
9,094 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German books you have to read before you die
  2. 8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney
  3. 'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate
  4. German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints
  5. Man with diplomatic immunity accused of filming up woman's skirt during town festival
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/07
EU pet passports
21/07
Recording private conversations secretly
21/07
Is it worth paying for an InterNations membership?
21/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for Aug, in Stuttgart
21/07
Family reunion in Munich
21/07
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement