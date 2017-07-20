Advertisement

How Germany is racking its brains to find a way to deal with Turkey

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 July 2017
12:13 CEST+02:00
turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganhuman rightsdiplomacy

Share this article

How Germany is racking its brains to find a way to deal with Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 July 2017
12:13 CEST+02:00
Since last July, some 22 German nationals have been arrested in Turkey. Nine still sit in prison. But Berlin is struggling to come up with an effective strategy against an ever more hostile Ankara.

The detention of German human rights activist Peter Steudtner in Turkey this week on charges of supporting an armed terror organization has led Berlin to take diplomatic measures against Ankara.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who broke off his holiday due to the latest crisis in relations, announced on Thursday that the Foreign Ministry would change its travel advice for tourists visiting Turkey, warning it could not guarantee its citizens' safety amid mass arrests.

In 2015, tourism made up 3.7 percent of the Turkish GDP, according to the IMF. But terrorist attacks at busy tourist sites, an attempted coup, and feuds with Russia and the EU hit tourism hard in 2016, cutting 1 percent of the country's growth figures.

Gabriel also said the government would look into whether to stop providing financial guarantees to German companies that invest in Turkey.

Unconfirmed reports that Ankara handed Berlin a list of German firms that support terror organizations in Turkey added to the pressure on the government to act. 

A report in Die Zeit suggested that Turkey has given Germany a list of 68 companies and individuals accused of supporting terrorism. Included on the list are giants of German industry such as Daimler and BASF, as well as a döner restaurant in North Rhine-Westphalia and a mini market.

Ever since opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed in a coup attempt in July last year, the Turkish government has rounded up and jailed thousands of perceived political opponents, who they claim are connected to Fethullah Gülen, a preacher Erdogan says was behind the putsch.

Among the Germans currently sitting in jail in Turkey are Turkish-German Die Welt correspondent Deniz Yücel and the journalist and translator Mesale Tolu Corlu.

German opposition parties accuse the government of not following a hard enough line against Turkish Erdogan, who has repeatedly used incendiary rhetoric against Berlin over recent months. 

But fighting fire with fire isn't so straightforward. A controversial refugee deal, signed between the EU and Turkey in early 2016, contributed to dampening a flow of asylum seekers into southern Europe, which had put serious strain on internal EU relations.

Under the deal, the EU promised to accelerate membership talks with Ankara and provide Turkey with €3 billion to spend on refugees, while Turkey agreed to take back refugees who had reached Greece by boat from its shores. 

Omid Nouripour, the foreign affairs spokesman for the Green party, said on Thursday that it was time for Germany to cancel the refugee deal.

“The reluctance of the government to act is clearly motivated by a fear that Erdogan could open the door to Europe for refugees again,” he said.

“But this panic is no sound guide for making policy. Erdogan is testing us more and more often to see how far he can go.”

Green party leader Cem Özdemir said that it was time Germany spoke “bluntly” with Ankara.

“Germany can’t let itself be pulled around by the nose,” Özdemir told the Rheinische Post. “It’s about time that we apply tough economic measures against Turkey.”

The Green party leader called for the government to stop providing financial guarantees for investments German firms make in Turkey. The guarantees provide security for losses incurred due to arbitrary application of political power.

“These insurances provide guarantees for up to a €1 billion every year,” said Özdemir. “The government should not issue any more guarantees for as long as Turkey continues on its strategy of escalation."

But the government has so far been more conservative in the repercussions it has contemplated bringing in.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that it is time for the government to take “a tougher line” against Ankara.

But at the same time, he said that “we need to remember that German citizens are currently sitting in jail in Turkey, who we want to have access to".

"It would be a mistake to provide Turkey with the arguments at the moment to block this too.”

turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganhuman rightsdiplomacy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Turkey reminds me of communist East Germany, says veteran German finance minister

German business warns Turkey trade will plunge amid escalating diplomatic row

Turkey accuses Germany of 'great political irresponsibility'

Germany summons Turkish envoy over detention of activist

Turkish custody for German activist 'unjustified', says Merkel spokesman

Turkey again blocks German MPs from visiting troops: Berlin

Erdogan accuses Germany of 'political suicide' after rally ban

Founder of Germany's first 'liberal' mosque under 24/7 police guard after death threats
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney

10 German books you have to read before you die

Here's where to catch Prince Will and Kate during their royal visit to Germany
Advertisement

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
Advertisement
9,094 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German books you have to read before you die
  2. 8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney
  3. 'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate
  4. German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints
  5. Man with diplomatic immunity accused of filming up woman's skirt during town festival
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/07
Recording private conversations secretly
21/07
Is it worth paying for an InterNations membership?
21/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for Aug, in Stuttgart
21/07
Family reunion in Munich
21/07
Munich babysitters available
21/07
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement