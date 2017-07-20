Advertisement

Former Pope's brother accused of 'merciless rule' of choir hit by abuse scandal

AFP
news@thelocal.de
20 July 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
regensburg choircatholicreligionchurch

Share this article

Former Pope's brother accused of 'merciless rule' of choir hit by abuse scandal
The Regensburg Domspatzen (Cathedral Sparrows) choir in 2014. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
20 July 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
The former choirmaster of a Catholic school in Germany where more than 500 children were abused, including sexually, was a "fanatic" who was "feared" by pupils, his immediate successor said on Wednesday.

Georg Ratzinger, older brother of former Pope Benedict XVI, led the famous millennium-old choir in the southern city of Regensburg between 1964 and 1994.

He was "impulsive, even fanatical," a "merciless" teacher when "imposing his idea of musical discipline," the current choirmaster, Roland Büchner, told German weekly Die Zeit.

"Afterwards, he could be the gentlest person in the world. Some pupils saw him as a model, others feared him as someone who would beat them," he added.

Ratzinger, now aged 93, has said he knew nothing about the violence at the school.

But Büchner, 63, recalled that under Ratzinger's baton, "a system of fear ruled" among members of the choir.

"It wasn't 'just' about slaps, but genuine physical abuse. People raged, there were injuries," he said.

A report published on Tuesday detailed some 547 cases of abuse at the Regensburg school, site of one of the biggest such scandals to have struck the Catholic church in Germany.

The actual number of cases could be higher than 700, report author Ulrich Weber said.

SEE ALSO: 547 boys were abused at Regensburg Catholic choir school, says lawyer

From 1945 until the early 1990s, choirboys were subjected to abuse ranging from deprivation of food to physical blows and sexual assault including rape.

Most of the cases described in the report fall under the statute of limitations, meaning the 49 alleged perpetrators will not be prosecuted.

As well as Ratzinger, former Regensburg bishop Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller is implicated indirectly in the report.

Müller, who Pope Francis recently removed from a powerful Vatican office as head of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, faces criticism dating back to his term as bishop of Regensburg from 2002 onwards.

Müller is accused of botching an internal investigation into the abuse in 2010 and failing to engage with the victims.

regensburg choircatholicreligionchurch

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

547 boys were abused at Regensburg Catholic choir school: lawyer

Muslim woman banned from divorcing husband while wearing headscarf

When Muslim women are allowed to wear headscarves in Germany, and when not

Teacher wins €7,000 compensation after rejection for wearing headscarf

Germany warns Turkey against meddling in its religious affairs

Where burqas are banned: Germany's first 'liberal mosque' to open in Berlin

Why Germany comes alive with religious bombast on Fronleichnam

Church creates 'robot priest' to bless visitors in Martin Luther town
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney

10 German books you have to read before you die

Here's where to catch Prince Will and Kate during their royal visit to Germany
Advertisement

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
Advertisement
9,094 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 German books you have to read before you die
  2. 8 times traditional German kids' tales were way too brutal for Disney
  3. 'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate
  4. German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints
  5. Man with diplomatic immunity accused of filming up woman's skirt during town festival
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/07
Recording private conversations secretly
21/07
Is it worth paying for an InterNations membership?
21/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), TBA for Aug, in Stuttgart
21/07
Family reunion in Munich
21/07
Munich babysitters available
21/07
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement