Advertisement

Man with diplomatic immunity accused of filming up woman's skirt during town festival

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
18 July 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
crimediplomatic immunitydiplomatpolice

Share this article

Man with diplomatic immunity accused of filming up woman's skirt during town festival
File photo: DPA.
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
18 July 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
A man with a diplomatic passport is accused of filming up a woman's skirt during a town festival by Lake Constance.

The 26-year-old woman told police in Friedrichshafen on the shores of Lake Constance that she noticed the man holding his cell phone under her skirt and filming, and then notified authorities, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Police then found the 56-year-old man she had accused, drunk and sitting at a cafe during a local festival. Officers seized various videos and photos taken on his phone as evidence.

The spokesperson confirmed that the man holds a diplomatic passport from another country, and thus also has diplomatic immunity. Therefore officials initially did not take further measures against him.

Police are now reviewing whether to communicate what happened to the relevant consulate.

Diplomatic immunity was up for debate recently in June when a man from Saudi Arabia opened his car door too quickly, which ultimately killed an oncoming cyclist. This man, too, was a diplomat with immunity.

crimediplomatic immunitydiplomatpolice

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair

Fight over order of chips at Berlin fast-food joint leaves two in hospital

35 investigations launched over police actions during G20 protests

Man found guilty of raping student in Munich university toilets

Thieves snatch 500 cases of urinal cakes, worth thousands of euros

Husband clinging to wife's car goes on wild ride after marital spat

Police shoot and kill man who opens fire on them with assault rifle

Police release photos of suspects behind two more Berlin U-Bahn attacks
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
Advertisement

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
Advertisement
8,931 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. 10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong
  3. 10 German books you have to read before you die
  4. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  5. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/07
Life in the town of Oldenburg
19/07
Rock climbing meetup in Cologne (Ehrenfeld)
19/07
Indoor climbing in Cologne
19/07
Best countries to retire to
18/07
How to deal with water damage, wet walls in flat
18/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement