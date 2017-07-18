Man with diplomatic immunity accused of filming up woman's skirt during town festival

File photo: DPA.

A man with a diplomatic passport is accused of filming up a woman's skirt during a town festival by Lake Constance.

The 26-year-old woman told police in Friedrichshafen on the shores of Lake Constance that she noticed the man holding his cell phone under her skirt and filming, and then notified authorities, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Police then found the 56-year-old man she had accused, drunk and sitting at a cafe during a local festival. Officers seized various videos and photos taken on his phone as evidence.

The spokesperson confirmed that the man holds a diplomatic passport from another country, and thus also has diplomatic immunity. Therefore officials initially did not take further measures against him.

Police are now reviewing whether to communicate what happened to the relevant consulate.

Diplomatic immunity was up for debate recently in June when a man from Saudi Arabia opened his car door too quickly, which ultimately killed an oncoming cyclist. This man, too, was a diplomat with immunity.