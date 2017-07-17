Advertisement

Police launch manhunt after teen brings 'gun' to school near Stuttgart

AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
stuttgartgunschool

Share this article

Police launch manhunt after teen brings 'gun' to school near Stuttgart
Pplice in Esslingen on Monday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
Police in southwestern Germany launched a manhunt Monday after a teenager entered a vocational school reportedly armed with a gun, forcing a lockdown, authorities said.

The suspect, who did not fire shots at the school in the town of Esslingen near Stuttgart, had entered the building briefly, left of his own accord and fled on a motorcycle, police said on Twitter.

They described the suspect as "male, aged 17-19, 170-180cm tall, bearded, darker skin, (wearing) a blue t-shirt & light shorts".

Witnesses told police they had seen a firearm tucked in the teenager's waistband.

Police had earlier detained another suspect but released him after determining they had the wrong man.

They searched the secondary school but found nothing suspicious and asked students to assemble outside the building until they could be picked up by their parents, a police spokesman told DPA.

stuttgartgunschool

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

German fighter jets help Korean plane make emergency landing

Hundreds of students clash with police over deportation of Afghan classmate

Students demand retake of English test with 'mumbly' Prince Harry speech

These are the German states with the best school marks

One in six German school kids regularly bullied: report

Shocking video emerges of Stuttgart police beating man over unstubbed cigarette

Five things to know about guns in Germany

‘They ruined me’: Man ‘wrongly’ placed in special needs school for years sues
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home

'I came to Berlin for Gay Pride six years ago, and never left'
Advertisement
9,041 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  3. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  4. Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt knife attack
  5. Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/07
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
17/07
Munich babysitters wanted
17/07
The 'cushy' lifestyle of EPO employees
17/07
VDSL modem for T-com 50Mb/s
17/07
Shipping stuff from the UK to Germany
17/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement