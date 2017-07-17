Advertisement

One in three Bavarians want independence from Germany, poll shows

The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
17:10 CEST+02:00
bavariaindependencereferendum

Share this article

One in three Bavarians want independence from Germany, poll shows
The blue and white checkered flag of Bavaria seen in front of a festival in Straubing. Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
17:10 CEST+02:00
A new survey shows more Bavarians than previously thought want their own independent state, separate from Germany.

While many stereotypes that foreigners hold of Germany - such as Lederhosen and Oktoberfest - actually come exclusively from Bavaria - local residents will note that the southern, alpine state often feels a world away from the rest of the country.

The state with its own dialect and cultural traditions even has its own independence movement party - the Bavarian Party - albeit less influential than separatist groups in places like Spain or Scotland.

But a new survey looks to bolster the Bavarian Party’s hopes for a true Free State of Bavaria (the state’s official title). A YouGov poll with Bild tabloid, published online on Sunday, showed that one-third of Bavarian respondents agreed that “my state should be independent from Germany”.

This was a higher percentage than any of the other 15 states surveyed, with residents of both Saarland and Thuringia tied at second place at 22 percent. Not far behind were Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, each at 21 percent, and Saxony-Anhalt with 20 percent.

The states where people supported secession the least were Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Rhineland-Palatinate, all at roughly 8 percent.

The percentage of Bavarians who favoured starting their own country was higher than in previous polls, such as one in 2011 by the Hanns Seidel Foundation, which found that nearly a quarter of Bavarians wanted independence, reports Deutschlandfunk.

But Germany’s Constitutional Court already settled the matter of whether Bavaria could hold a Brexit-style referendum for a ‘Bayxit’. The court in January rejected a man’s bid to hold such a vote, arguing that Germany's constitution does not allow for individual states to break away.

SEE ALSO: Bavaria must remain part of Germany, says top court

bavariaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

13-year-old found handing out thousands of euros 'to make friends'

Politicians blast 'disgraceful' drivers who blocked fire crews’ path to fatal bus blaze

Fire at Bavarian nightclub leaves 8 injured

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany

Merkel rules out Turkish vote in Germany on death penalty

Govt could block Turks from voting in Germany on death penalty

After Nazi remarks, Turkey says 'we need Germany'

Germany warns Turkey not to 'end the European dream'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home

'I came to Berlin for Gay Pride six years ago, and never left'
Advertisement
9,041 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  3. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  4. Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt knife attack
  5. Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/07
Munich babysitters wanted
17/07
The 'cushy' lifestyle of EPO employees
17/07
VDSL modem for T-com 50Mb/s
17/07
Shipping stuff from the UK to Germany
17/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
17/07
Air conditioning is unheard of in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement