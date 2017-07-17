Advertisement

Fight over order of chips at Berlin fast-food joint leaves two in hospital

The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
crimeberlinchips

Share this article

Fight over order of chips at Berlin fast-food joint leaves two in hospital
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
11:42 CEST+02:00
Two men were taken to hospital in Berlin on Sunday after a fight broke out over whether a young woman wanted to order a portion of chips or not.

At a fast-food joint in the Reinickendorf neighbourhood in northern Berlin, three men were seated at a table enjoying a fatty treat at around 1.30am on Sunday morning, when a group of around six men and five women turned up, police report.

The group began to discuss what they wanted to order, with one woman reportedly repeatedly announcing her desire to have some chips.

One of the men sitting at the table pointed out to the indecisive group that the woman seemed keen to have a portion of chips.

But the advice wasn’t taken with good humour. One member of the group approached the three men and told them it was none of their business. He then picked up one of their beer glasses and proceeded to pour the contents over each of their heads.

From there, the situation quickly escalated.

In the resultant brawl between the two groups, the three men had a bottle and a bench thrown at them. One of them was thrown to the floor, where he was kicked and beaten by several members of the larger group, he told police. One of his friends also had his glasses damaged in the assault.

The larger group fled the scene before the police arrived. Ambulance crews took two of the other men to hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

crimeberlinchips

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair

Man found guilty of raping student in Munich university toilets

Thieves snatch 500 cases of urinal cakes, worth thousands of euros

'I came to Berlin for Gay Pride six years ago, and never left'

How to sound just like a Berliner in ten easy steps

Samsung picks Berlin over London for new HQ because UK capital 'only fun for the rich'

Husband clinging to wife's car goes on wild ride after marital spat

Police shoot and kill man who opens fire on them with assault rifle
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home

'I came to Berlin for Gay Pride six years ago, and never left'
Advertisement
9,041 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  3. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  4. Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt knife attack
  5. Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/07
Munich babysitters wanted
17/07
The 'cushy' lifestyle of EPO employees
17/07
VDSL modem for T-com 50Mb/s
17/07
Shipping stuff from the UK to Germany
17/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
17/07
Air conditioning is unheard of in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement