Advertisement

Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany

AFP
news@thelocal.de
16 July 2017
04:29 CEST+02:00
football

Share this article

Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
Sweden's striker Lotta Schelin (L) and Germany's defender Tabea Kemme vie for the ball during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Gold medal match. Photo: Odd Andersen / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
16 July 2017
04:29 CEST+02:00
Swedish captain Lotta Schelin says her team are hungry to avenge last year's Olympic final loss when they face Germany at the women's Euro championships in the Netherlands on Monday.
Sweden have so far lost all 11 competitive encounters with the eight-time European champions, the last defeat dating back to Rio 2016 when they were beaten 2-1.
 
"We're always motivated when it comes to Germany -- it's always tough games and it's always tight games," said Schelin, who plays for Rosengard in the Swedish top flight, on Saturday.
 
"We have a bit of a feeling of a revenge when we look at the previous tournaments," added the pony-tailed 33-year-old striker, who share's the captain's armband with Caroline Seger.
 
But she denied delving into history too much.
 
"We've been analyzing their team and what they're doing right now and what we can do to beat them," said Schelin.
 
"I think that we just have to be here, in this moment, and think about the Euros and what we can do this summer to go all the way."
 
Her German counterpart with the armband, midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, did not mind recalling the Olympic final.
 
"When I remember this final against Sweden and everything else at the Maracana stadium, it was unbelievable," said the Hungarian-born, 25-year-old Olympique Lyon playmaker.
 
"But now it's a new tournament and I think it will be a really hard game. We start from 0-0."
 
"We will see which team will win this fight because it's always a fight against Sweden," added Marozsan.
 
The two teams face each other in Group B on Monday night, a day after the championships kick off with the Netherlands taking on Norway.
football

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Football: Green Germany expect tough Confed Cup start

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation

Football: Bomb-blast victim Bartra back in Dortmund team

Football: German policewoman is first top-flight female ref

Five things we learned in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich file complaint over Madrid police 'attack' at match

Germany probes new message claiming Dortmund attack

Investigators: No evidence suspect detained participated in Dortmund attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

How to sound just like a Berliner in ten easy steps

How Germans can't stop using English's filthiest words
Advertisement

Samsung picks Berlin over London for new HQ because UK capital 'only fun for the rich'

Nine really beneficial habits you'll pick up living in Germany

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

'No more faith in humanity': A day in the life of Berlin Facebook moderators
Advertisement
9,185 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home
  3. How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months
  4. Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt knife attack
  5. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/07
Babysitters available, babysitting offered in Berlin
16/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
16/07
Air conditioning is unheard of in Munich
16/07
German language courses in Bonn
16/07
Teaching English in Leipzig
16/07
DKB refused to open an account
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
View all notices
Advertisement