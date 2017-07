File photo: DPA.

Police in a small West German town are searching for thieves who now possess enough cleaning products to have sparkling clean urinals for life.

Police in Euskirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia reported on Thursday that on Wednesday night, a truck driver said he parked his vehicle in a lot in Weilerswist to sleep.

But when he checked his truck early the next morning at 4am, he found that the back door to the cargo area was open.

Apparently while he took a snooze, someone had opened the door and stolen six pallets of goods. The pallets contained 500 cases of urinal cakes, which police say were worth thousands of euros.