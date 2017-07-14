Man found guilty of raping student in Munich university toilets

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. Photo: DPA

A 26-year-old man who raped a student in a restroom of Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich was sentenced to six years and nine months in a secure psychiatric unit on Friday.

Prosecutors accused Süleyman D. of forcing his way into the women’s toilet’s at the prestigious university in January, where he raped student Sabine L., the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reports.

Two days later, he returned to the toilets at the university campus on Geschwister-Scholl-Platz and tried to rape another female student. On that occasion, the woman was able to push him away after he barged into her toilet stall.

Both victims appeared as plaintiffs during the case.

Süleyman D. reportedly admitted to the crimes during police interrogation, but stayed silent during the court proceedings.

His lawyers called for him to be acquitted of the crime, based on a plea of limited culpability. They asked instead that he be given psychiatric treatment. A court medical examination came to the conclusion that Süleyman D. has severe mental illness and suffers from hallucinations.

Prosecutors called for a sentence of seven years and ten months in a psychiatric unit. They also accepted that he bore diminished responsibility for the crime due to his mental condition.