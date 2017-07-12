Police shoot and kill man who opens fire on them with assault rifle

A file photo of police special forces. Photo: DPA

Police commandos in Saxony-Anhalt shot a man dead on Tuesday after he opened fire on them with “an automatic combat rifle”, police report.

Police special forces (SEK) entered a house in the town of Weddersleben in central Germany after a 28-year-old man inside threatened family members with a gun. The man then retreated to his bedroom and locked himself inside.

As soon as the special forces entered the house, the man came from his room and opened fired on them with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle, police report.

The cops returned fire, killing the 28-year-old. One of the SEK officers was seriously injured in the exchange of fire, but the wounds are not reported to be life-threatening.

The exact circumstances of the family conflict remain unclear.

The young man lived with family members including his mother and his grandmother in the house. According to police, he fetched the weapon after a family argument and used it to threaten his grandmother.