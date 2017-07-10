Advertisement

13-year-old found handing out thousands of euros 'to make friends'

DPA/The Local
10 July 2017
File photo: DPA.
A 13-year-old boy in Bavaria was found by police to be passing out thousands of euros in cash. But his motive wasn’t quite philanthropic.

Police in Bad Tölz, Bavaria, received reports on Saturday that there was a 13-year-old who was acting overly generous with his money.

The boy was passing out between €100 to €2,400 per person in the afternoon, mainly to kids in a football club that he knew, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The reason: he wanted the other kids to like him, he told police. And apparently his parents were not aware of their son’s plans to make friends. He said he secretly took the cash from his house and left.

Some of the benefactors of the boy’s generosity ultimately returned the money, with police receiving €4,500 of the cash back. But police say another €6,000 is still missing from the original amount, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Police are now asking that the others come forward.

