Advertisement

LIVE: 12 hours in Hamburg - A guide to the harbour city

Emma Anderson
Emma Anderson
emma.anderson@thelocal.com
7 July 2017
07:32 CEST+02:00
hamburgtravelcity guide

Share this article

LIVE: 12 hours in Hamburg - A guide to the harbour city
Photo: DPA.
Emma Anderson
Emma Anderson
emma.anderson@thelocal.com
7 July 2017
07:32 CEST+02:00
While the world fixes its eyes on the northern German city for the G20, The Local takes a look at what else Hamburg has to offer, aside from heated political discussions and protests.

Hamburg: often correctly associated with the famed Reeperbahn red-light district, of which Beatles and Police music is made of. Often incorrectly linked to the hamburger.

Much of it was destroyed in the Second World War, and in the direct aftermath, places like the Reeperbahn caused it to become synonymous with crime and vice. But it has since developed into one of Germany’s wealthiest cities with a relatively high concentration of millionaires and billionaires.

As the world’s elite congregates in the German port town for the G20 summit, I’m determined to see another side to it, using helpful suggestions from our readers (and, I’ll admit it, Yelp).

6.38 am - Getting there

From my home in Berlin, the journey is a simple, direct high-speed ICE train ride, just under two hours from the capital’s central station. The trip is a pleasant jaunt through Germany’s green countryside of forests and farms, overcast though today with charcoal rain clouds looming ahead.

And I’m pleasantly surprised that the Wifi onboard this train is performing fabulously as I type.

IMG_20170707_072147.jpg

8.30am - Arrival and first impressions

As I’ve only visited Hamburg once before in the dead of winter...

8.41 am - Arriving in hamburg I’m already impressed by the architecture around the central train station with both an old section and a new glass structure. Helicopters are buzzing about, the streets seem to be mainly quiet and shut down by police patrols. At least one S-Bahn line is at least partially closed.

On my way to find my Airbnb.

9.02 am - 'Violent protesters are the problem'

A Deutsche Bahn worker and Hamburg native helping me find my S-Bahn train tells me that to natives, what bothers them most about the G20 is not so much the politicians, as the protests like the one last night.

"To me, that's not within protest rights when things are burning and police are attacked," he said.

But what would he say to world leaders if he met them, particularly to Donald Trump?

"He's a nut job. He should leave office. He's a poser," he said, noting that Hamburgers generally do not understand the US President.

9.27 am - 'No G20' signs even on Chinese takeaways

9.41 am - Airbnb host gives her take on Thursday night’s riots

As I drop off my things at my Airbnb in the Sternschanze - a left-wing neighbourhood that was hit by rioting last night - my host can't help but start up a chat with another guest about the protests.

"A friend of mine said police started it. They were standing peacefully, listening to some music, and my friends weren't masked. Then the police used tear gas, then the water guns," she explained. "It very quickly changed in one moment, and then they wanted to separate the demonstration."

"The whole crowd was blocked inside by police. It was violent from the police side but also from the side of the demonstrators, then they came to the Sternschanze and then I knew it was going to get violent in Hamburg, it's a city of the left."

Despite her neighbourhood being known for its left-wing scene, my host says "No, I am not scared. I am fine."

When shop windows put up the signs that say "no G20", my host tells me it could in part be to protect their stores, a signal that they are with the protesters.

A Dutch guest said she dropped some plans to do sightseeing to watch the protests.

"It's once in a lifetime, when else do you get to see the city like this?"

May 1st, when there are often left-wing protests in Hamburg, does not compare to what happened on Thursday evening, says my host.

10.20 am - Reports of serious rioting, Emma has been diverted to cover them. 

Follow The Local's live blog of Friday's protests here.

hamburgtravelcity guide

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

AS IT HAPPENED: Rioting steals attention from politics on first day of G20 summit

Smoke on the water: Hamburg under siege for G20

76 police hurt in clashes with anti-G20 protesters

AS IT HAPPENED: Cars burn after police break up first major G20 protest with water cannons

'Trump is banned': Hamburg's famed red-light district gears up for G20

Five key issues that'll mark Hamburg's stormy G20 summit

Hamburg police break up unauthorized G20 demos with water cannons

Militant left planning 'biggest black bloc of all time' at G20, claims interior minister
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable

This is how much you get paid for having kids in Germany
Advertisement

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement
8,934 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 things you need to know before a German wedding
  2. 7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany
  3. Germany's top 10 most beautiful summer swimming spots
  4. Swedish neo-Nazis lose trademark battle with German deep-freeze firm
  5. AS IT HAPPENED: Rioting steals attention from politics on first day of G20 summit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/07
Where to get an Asperger or Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis in Germany
07/07
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
07/07
Best countries to retire to
07/07
Registering as self employed
07/07
Appelt Steuerberatung - Tax advice and accounting
07/07
Buying vs. leasing a car in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement