Advertisement

Court orders retrial of street racers let off jail after killing young cyclist

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
6 July 2017
13:50 CEST+02:00
colognestreet racersdrag racingcourt

Share this article

Court orders retrial of street racers let off jail after killing young cyclist
A memorial set up in Cologne for the cyclist killed amid the street race. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
6 July 2017
13:50 CEST+02:00
Two young drivers were convicted of negligent homicide after their spontaneous street race left a female cyclist dead. But now a higher court says their light punishments could send the wrong message.

In April of 2015, the then 21-year-old and 22-year-old drivers had on a whim decided to engage in a street race through Cologne, speeding at 95km/h through the cities. One of the cars hit a 19-year-old cyclist in the bicycle lane while coming around a curve, and she died shortly after in hospital.

A state court sentenced the driver who hit the woman to a two-year suspended sentence, and the other to less than a year suspended sentence.

“There is no conviction that can bring our daughter back,” said the young woman’s father in June, but he said that the suspended sentence was “like an acquittal”.

But on Thursday the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) ruled that there were flaws in the original judgement. Head judge Beate Sost-Scheible said that in particular, the state court should have considered how the suspended sentences would impact the greater public’s sense of justice.

The case will now be sent back to the state court to be heard by another criminal chamber, which will then make a decision based on the BGH’s ruling.

A conviction of negligent homicide carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Though prosecutors had called for a tougher sentence for the drivers, the BGH concluded that the negligent homicide ruling should stand.

In a landmark ruling in February, a Berlin court convicted two street racers involved in a fatal crash of murder, sentencing them to life in prison for killing another 69-year-old driver. This was the first time a German court had ever found street racers guilty of murder.

The BGH is also set to review this case.

In June, three men were arrested in Mönchengladbach on murder charges after their illegal street race left a pedestrian dead.

 SEE ALSO: Street racers arrested for murder after pedestrian killed crossing road

colognestreet racersdrag racingcourt

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Dementia sufferer murders wife, then forgets he killed her

10,000 Muslims to march in Cologne against terrorism

Main culprit in fire attack on homeless man gets two years' jail

easyJet plane diverts over 'suspicious conversation'

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account

Skull found by schoolkids could unravel mystery of headless body in Cologne

Police testimony raises suspicion of cannibalism in attempted murder trial
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable

This is how much you get paid for having kids in Germany
Advertisement

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement
8,922 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. 10 things you need to know before a German wedding
  3. 7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany
  4. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  5. Germany's top 10 most beautiful summer swimming spots
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/07
Registering as self employed
07/07
Best countries to retire to
07/07
Ex pats from UK need to get a letter from the NHS?
07/07
Appelt Steuerberatung - Tax advice and accounting
07/07
Where to get an Asperger or Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis in Germany
07/07
Buying vs. leasing a car in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement