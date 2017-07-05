Advertisement

Hamburg police break up unauthorized G20 demos with water cannons

AFP
news@thelocal.de
5 July 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
g20protesthamburgpolice

Share this article

Hamburg police break up unauthorized G20 demos with water cannons
Riot police use a water cannon in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
5 July 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
Riot police used water cannon overnight Tuesday to disperse several gatherings of protesters ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Police first dislodged protesters who had set up tents in a park in the western district of Altona, according to police and media reports.

"This is not a legal rally but unauthorised camping," said a police spokesman.

A little later, shortly before midnight, police used water cannon and pepper spray to disperse rallies of several hundred people who had started blocking roads in various locations, in particular the Sankt-Pauli neighbourhood.

One person was arrested and a passerby, who was not involved in the demonstration, was slightly injured, according to a police message on Twitter.

On Sunday police used pepper spray as they cleared tents set up by some 600 activists on the banks of the Elbe river.

Anti-G20 protest organisers and the city-state of Hamburg have for weeks sparred in the courts over whether activists could set up tent cities.

Courts have found that, while such a protest camp would in principle be a legitimate political demonstration, police had the right to prohibit overnight camping on public lands.

More than 100,000 anti-capitalist demonstrators, including several thousand leftwing extremists, are expected to descend on the northern city ahead of the summit which opens on Friday.

About 20,000 police will be deployed to protect leaders attending the two-day meeting.

g20protesthamburgpolice

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

'Trump is banned': Hamburg's famed red-light district gears up for G20

Five key issues that'll mark Hamburg's stormy G20 summit

Militant left planning 'biggest black bloc of all time' at G20, claims interior minister

Police seize 'enormous' weapons stash linked to suspected G20 plot

'Several injured' as police clash with G20 protesters at disputed campsite

Thousands rally in Hamburg over looming G20 summit

'Welcome to hell,' vow German anti-G20 protesters

At Berlin summit, EU leaders vow to fight Trump on climate change
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany

7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable

This is how much you get paid for having kids in Germany
Advertisement

If you know these 10 things, you're a German grammar master

10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

After 11 years of building, half of all doors now work, Berlin Airport announces
Advertisement
8,883 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 American habits that make Germans super uncomfortable
  2. Berlin facts - 23 things you never knew about the German capital
  3. 7 breathtaking national parks you have to visit in Germany
  4. The 11 types of American you meet in Berlin
  5. 10 epic German movies you have to watch before you die
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/07
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
05/07
Admission Bilingual State Primary Schools
05/07
Legalities of washing your car in the street
05/07
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
05/07
How to turn YouTube video sound into MP3
05/07
Time for a new PC
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
View all notices
Advertisement