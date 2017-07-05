Armed Islamist gang terrorizing 'immoral' Chechen women in Berlin: report

A Salafist hands out Qurans in central Berlin in 2012. Photo: DPA

A group of armed Chechen men have beaten or threatened several women in Berlin in recent weeks for not abiding by their retrograde understanding of the Quran, Tagesspiegel reports.

Two young Chechen women have been beaten up by the group, sustaining serious injuries, while two more have been threatened and chased. A man has also been attacked and beaten, the Berlin daily reported on Wednesday after interviewing several victims.

The newspaper has also seen a video made by the group and distributed within the capital’s Chechen community.

In the video, a masked man points a gun at the camera. He claims that some Chechen women in Europe are doing “unspeakable” things, adding that “we will punish them” if the occasion presents itself.

Claiming that the group has 80 members who have sworn their allegiance on the Quran, the man threatens: “We are coming onto the streets. Don’t say you weren’t warned. Don’t say you didn’t know.”

Members of the Chechen community told Tagesspiegel that the group consists of up to 100 members, that they are armed, and that their leaders have experience in war.

Berlin state security, responsible for investigating politically-motivated crimes, have now taken over the investigation, according to the report.

Berlin police have refused to comment on the story, and were not available when The Local tried to reach them on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday the Interior Ministry released annual figures on extremist movements in Germany, claiming that Salafists - people who adhere to a particularly hard-line interpretation of Islam - have swelled in number from 8,350 in 2015 to now 10,000.

With DPA