Police seize 'enormous' weapons stash linked to suspected G20 plot

Weapons seized by police. Photo: Hamburg Police

Police in northern Germany detained one man suspected of plotting "significant" crimes against the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, after finding numerous weapons at his home.

Hamburg police reported on Sunday that Rostock police had evidence that a 30-year-old resident in their city was plotting to commit “significant crimes” in connection with the G20 international summit in Hamburg starting on Friday.

Officers then searched two apartments in Rostock, as well as a flat in Hohenfelde, and a garage in Bad Doberan on Saturday.

The searches uncovered an “enormous” weapons arsenal at the homes and garage of the 30-year-old and a 26-year-old man, with boxes of precision slingshots, throwing knives, baseball bats, brass knuckles, and telescopic batons.

Officers also found legal and illegal pyrotechnics with unknown, presumably flammable liquid-filled bottles and cans, as well as gas masks and a large plastic bag with numerous containers of as of yet unknown powder and chemicals. Ten fire extinguishers were also discovered, filled with paint.

Police recorded the identity of the 26-year-old man but released him from custody. The 30-year-old is set to be detained until July 10th due to his "existing prior knowledge" of the weapons, and he faces charges of violating weapons and explosives laws.

Officials said they are investigating whether he could also be charged with forming a criminal organization.

Bild newspaper reported that the man is part of the left-wing extremist scene.

More than two dozen protest events are planned this week for the G20 (Group of 20) summit on Friday and Saturday, which will be US President Donald Trump’s first official trip to Germany.

Thousands rallied already at the weekend, largely peacefully, though there was a conflict on Sunday night with police over a disputed campsite.