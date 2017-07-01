Advertisement

Body of Berlin attack suspect returned to Tunisia

Body of Berlin attack suspect returned to Tunisia
Police search photos showing the suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri. Photo: DPA
The body of Anis Amri, the Tunisian blamed for the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, was repatriated to the North African country on Friday for burial.
The remains of the 24-year-old, who was shot dead by Italian police on December 23rd while on the run in Milan, arrived at Tunis-Carthage airport and were handed over to his family, an airport source said.
 
He is due to be buried in his hometown of Oueslatia in central Tunisia, one of his brothers, Abdelkader, told AFP by telephone.
 
Amri, a rejected asylum seeker, is believed to have hijacked a truck and rammed it into a crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on December 19th, killing 12 people.
 
The rampage was claimed by the Islamic State group in a video showing Amri pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
