Body of Berlin attack suspect returned to Tunisia

Police search photos showing the suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri. Photo: DPA

The body of Anis Amri, the Tunisian blamed for the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, was repatriated to the North African country on Friday for burial.

The remains of the 24-year-old, who was shot dead by Italian police on December 23rd while on the run in Milan, arrived at Tunis-Carthage airport and were handed over to his family, an airport source said.

He is due to be buried in his hometown of Oueslatia in central Tunisia, one of his brothers, Abdelkader, told AFP by telephone.

The rampage was claimed by the Islamic State group in a video showing Amri pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.