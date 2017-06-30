Advertisement

Champagne corks pop in Berlin, as activists celebrate gay marriage victory

AFP
news@thelocal.de
30 June 2017
16:00 CEST+02:00
gay marriagelgbtlaw

Share this article

Champagne corks pop in Berlin, as activists celebrate gay marriage victory
Celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
30 June 2017
16:00 CEST+02:00
Gay and lesbian activists waving rainbow flags cheered in joyful celebration Friday as Germany's parliament legalised same-sex marriage, a victory in a decades-old rights struggle.

"Choose Love," read one banner in the about 100-strong crowd outside Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and near the Reichstag building housing the lower house.

Champagne corks popped and whoops, cheers and whistle blasts went through the crowd braving summer rain as news broke that lawmakers inside the chamber had passed the historic bill.

Among those celebrating from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community was Sören Landmann of the "Marriage for All" initiative.

"I got married one year ago in Scotland because we were not allowed to do it in Germany," he told AFP.

"I am inconceivably happy that a couple that would like to get married won't have to go abroad for it anymore, and that they can now get married here in a very normal way."

Inside the chamber, where supporters threw confetti, the 393-226 vote spelt a victory especially for Greens party politician Volker Beck, 56, a veteran gay rights campaigner who was ending a 23-year career as a lawmaker Friday.

"Today a bastion has fallen," he told German news agency DPA on the move to allow full marriage rights rather than the civil unions introduced in 2001.

He greeted the speedy vote, which was forced by leftist parties three months before September 24 elections, saying it "spares us an election campaign fought on the backs of lesbians and gays".

'Vote for love'

 The law was pushed by centre-left Social Democrats, Greens and the far-left Linke party but also supported by 75 conservative lawmakers after Merkel allowed them to vote their conscience.

Merkel herself said she voted against the measure, based on the belief that a marriage is between a man and a woman.

The view was shared by Berlin Archbishop Heiner Koch, who voiced regret about the "watering down" of a sacred institution.

Marriage as enshrined in the German constitution aimed to protect those "who as mother and father give life to their children", he said.

Most Germans however favour the change, which follows similar laws in many western democracies, with about three-quarters of Germans support, according to recent surveys.

The Lesbian and Gay Association, which has pushed for the reform since 1990, greeted the outcome, declaring that "Germany has voted for love".

"This is a historic day!" it said in a statement. "Not only for lesbians and gays, but also for a more just and democratic society."

Marriage would from now be based "not on gender but on love, commitment and the promise to be there for each other in good times and in bad".

The next step would be to achieve full societal acceptance that guarantees everyone the right to "be different, at any time, in any place, without fear and the threat of hostility".

 
gay marriagelgbtlaw

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Germany imposes €50 million fines on social media firms that don't delete hate speech

Germany legalizes gay marriage in historic vote

Why the attempt to legalize gay marriage in Germany could still fail

Gay marriage bill to be voted on Friday, despite government feud over timing

Germany set to legalize gay marriage as early as this week

Germany finally clears gay men convicted under Nazi-era law

No coalition deal without gay marriage clause, Green Party pledges

Germany grants refuge to gay man from Russian Muslim province
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight unmissable events taking place across Germany this July

Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’

‘I found it horrible myself’: Berlin U-Bahn kicker admits guilt
Advertisement

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

These are the German degrees that will land you the biggest salaries

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

Advertisement
8,974 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Torrential rain swamps Berlin’s streets, stretches firefighters to limits
  2. Berlin firefighters work to tackle flooding after 'heaviest rain in a century'
  3. Twenty-seven injured in serious tram crash in north Berlin
  4. Why the attempt to legalize gay marriage in Germany could still fail
  5. Germany legalizes gay marriage in historic vote
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/07
John Gunn & Partner - Independent insurance broker for expats
01/07
Massive increase in rent due to higher utilities fees (Nebenkosten)
30/06
Munich babysitters available
30/06
Pet sitter recommendations
30/06
Munich H3 next run: Sat 01.Jul.2017 5pm
29/06
Certified translators for German to English
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
View all notices
Advertisement