Two swanky new high rises to tower over east Berlin’s river bank

AFP
news@thelocal.de
29 June 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
An artists impression of the final construction. Source: Agromex GmbH & Co KG
The boom in luxury apartment blocks on the banks of the river Spree in east Berlin divide opinion. Now two new high rises and a hotel have been given the green light.

On June 22nd the Berlin district of Treptow-Köpernick voted to award planning permission to the project by property company Agromex.

The towers will stretch to 110 metres and 99 metres, respectively, and will contain 208 apartments. The hotel will offer 154 apartments to guests.

The project, set for completion in 2021, forms just the latest piece in the ever-expanding patchwork of high-end properties in what used to be a grimy industrial area. The towers will slot in between the Treptowers and Twin Towers, two snazzy office complexes built next to the Spree in recent years.

"We are convinced that we have planned a fantastic project which not only has character, but also fits in in Berlin and will be an asset for the  people there," said Agromex CEO Franz Rembold in a statement.

Picture: Agromex GmbH & Co KG

But critics complain that the modern apartments in the Friedrichshain and Treptow districts are killing off the night-life that is synonymous with east Berlin. They also charge that the new builds are driving up rents.

Green Party representatives in the Treptow-Köpernick council described the Agromex project "as money and delusions of grandeur," Tagesspiegel reports.

Social Democrats and Die Linke (The Left Party) favoured the construction, calling it "a great example of city planning."

Building work on the project is set to start in the second half of 2018.

