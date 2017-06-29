Advertisement

Torrential rain swamps Berlin’s streets, stretches firefighters to limits

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
29 June 2017
22:10 CEST+02:00
weatherrainflooding

Share this article

Torrential rain swamps Berlin’s streets, stretches firefighters to limits
A car drives along Yorkstrasse in Berlin. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
29 June 2017
22:10 CEST+02:00
Hours of monsoon-style rain in Berlin on Thursday flooded busy streets and led trees to collapse onto train lines.

The rain started shortly after midday and still hadn’t stopped by the evening. Much of the inner city had been brought to a standstill late on Thursday, with water levels often reaching up to knee height, while sirens wailed up and down the main streets.

Shortly before 9pm, the fire services reported that they had been called out 2,000 times during the day, a level of operations normally only seen on New Year, Tagesspiegel reports.

Volunteer fire teams were also called in to support their professional colleagues in pumping water away from streets and out of cellars, with 700 fire personnel on operation.

The capital’s transport network also took a beating in the storms. The Autobahn in the south of the city was blocked off at the Alboinstraße exit in Tempelhof, leading to a huge tailback of traffic. The A100, one of the busiest roads in Germany, was also shut down in the west of the city near the Funkturm.

Flooding also caused streets to be closed down in several other locations across the city. In York Strasse the water on the road underneath the S-Bahn line was so deep that cars could no longer drive through it on Thursday evening.

The Berlin Transport Company (BVG) also announced that the U9 metro line had been partially closed. Meanwhile the S-Bahn line S25 was shut down in the north of the city after a tree fell onto the track.

At some U-Bahn stations the flooding was so severe that the water levels rose above the platforms. At many stations trains simply drove straight through without stopping.

A video posted to Youtube on Thursday evening showed scarcely believable footage of a torrent of water cascading down the entrance to one metro station.

Flights were cancelled at Tegel Airport, while inbound flights were redirected.

In Charlottenburg, in the west of the city, a building was evacuated after fire services deemed it at risk of collapsing.

One particularly dramatic video posted to Facebook showed a bus flooded with water and passengers having to hold their feet up to avoid a soaking.

The bad news? There is no end in sight.

Forecasters predict heavy downfalls on Thursday evening in Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

And on Friday the south of Germany will have to brace itself for the vicious weather. Heavy rain and gusts of up to 75 km/h are predicted for Baden-Württemberg.

weatherrainflooding

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Lightning set to strike Wednesday, from Hamburg right down to Munich

Train services still affected as storm death toll rises to two

Trains cancelled across north Germany as fierce storms kill one

Mercury keeps rising, as temperatures set to hit scorching 37C

Temperature highs of 33C predicted for the week ahead

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

100 km/h strong winds, storms to hit Germany in the week ahead

Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight unmissable events taking place across Germany this July

Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’

‘I found it horrible myself’: Berlin U-Bahn kicker admits guilt
Advertisement

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

10 ways of speaking German you'll only ever pick up on the street

These are the German degrees that will land you the biggest salaries

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

Advertisement
9,139 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Berlin police fired from G20 preparations over ‘public sex and urinating on fences’
  2. Berlin clubs 'put police on guest lists' after wild G20 party causes scandal
  3. Germany set to legalize gay marriage as early as this week
  4. Torrential rain swamps Berlin’s streets, stretches firefighters to limits
  5. Twenty-seven injured in serious tram crash in north Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/06
Certified translators for German to English
29/06
Amateur Broadway musical theatre in Berlin
29/06
Au Pairs in Berlin
29/06
Moving to Darmstadt
29/06
Darwin Awards
29/06
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
View all notices
Advertisement