Eight unmissable events taking place across Germany this July

July is brimming with things to do to help you get into the spirit of summer.

1. Opera Square Festival, Frankfurt-am-Main, June 28th- July 7th

The old opera house in Opera Square, Frankfurt. Photo: DPA

Frankfurt is offering the opportunity to kick back, relax and admire the architecture of the Opera Square as you are entertained by a variety of musical acts.

Pop, reggae, choral, salsa, soul, jazz and DJ music are all on offer, so chances are you'll find something that suits your taste in the programme!

2. Christopher Street Day - Cities across Germany, throughout July

Christopher Street Day being celebrated in Hamburg, 2015. Photo: DPA

Locations across Germany will be celebrating Christopher Street Day (CSD), an event more commonly known as Pride outside of the German-speaking world.

Pride or CSD is a celebratory parade of LGBT culture, which originated in the USA. According to the website, the event commemorates resistance of transsexual Latinas and drag queens against police raids of bars in 1960s New York which targeted homosexuals, particularly those of Latino and African-american heritage.

The event that has taken place in Germany since 1979, when it started in Berlin and Bremen. Since then, the CSD celebrations have grown and this year parades have already happened in 18 locations.

But July is the month CSD really gets going, taking place in 20 cities, including Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

3. Comic Con Germany, Stuttgart, July 1st-2nd

A woman in costume at Comic Con in Hanover, Lower Saxony in May 2017. Photo: DPA

Comic Con, an international convention celebrating all things related to comic books, is returning to Stuttgart after a successful run last year.

It promises plenty of merchandise on sale, exhibitions not only of comics but also of movies, television shows and games. there will also be panels, lectures, a stage for cosplay, and actors providing photo opportunities and autographs.

4. Berlin Fashion Week, Berlin, July 4th-7th

A model at the January 2017 Berlin fashion week. Photo: DPA

Berlin's biannual event is back once again this July. So if you're into fashion, the capital is the place to be to get the latest on new trends and marvel at the work of more than 3,500 exhibitors.

This time around, the event will offer trade fairs, an ethical fashion show and collections from young and experienced designers alike.

5. Breminale, Bremen, July 5th-9th

Visitors to the 2014 Breminale enjoy a dip in the river. Photo: DPA

This summer festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. If you fancy live music, good food or somewhere to enjoy a cold drink and soak up the atmosphere in a circus-style tent, then this is the event for you.

If you're more active, 3-D screen printing, boat trips on the river and dancing on roller skates are also on offer!

There are plenty of activities for younger visitors to the event too, including woodworking, a climbing course, painting, a chance to try out musical instruments and bilingual story telling.

6. Gourmet Garden Food Festival, Schwerin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, July 14th-16th

The gardens in front of the Schwerin palace. Photo: DPA

What's not to love about three days of delicious food and wine? If you're in the northeast of Germany and are looking to treat your taste buds, make sure you head to the palace gardens in Schwerin.

If you're able to shift your focus from the appetizing contents of your plate, you'll be able to appreciate the views of the lovely Schwerin palace and enjoy the musical entertainment that the event has to offer.

7. Summer Night's Dream Music and Firework Festival, Munich, July 29th

The Summer Night's Dream festival in 2006. Photo: DPA

Is there anything more summery than an open air music festival?

The Summer Night's Dream festival in Munich's Olympia Park has two stages this year, each catering to different music tastes. The "Parksound" stage will be headlined by panda-mask-wearing German rapper CRO, whereas the "Islandbeat" stage focuses on Austrian and Bavarian music.

To top off the evening, the Olympia Park will be illuminated by a 35-minute firework display which is expected to dazzle the senses.

8. GAUKLERFESTung international juggling festival, Koblenz, Rhineland-Palatinate, July 29th-30th

Performers at the 2012 Gauklerfest in Koblenz. Photo: DPA

A rather quirky event taking place this July is the international juggling festival, which brings together clowns, stilt walkers and jugglers as they exhibit their skills. On Sunday evening, the final night, the best seven acts will perform before a panel, which will then award a prize to the act they deem to be the best.

The festival, which will show 150 artists on five stages, will also include poetry slams, comedy and cabaret performances.