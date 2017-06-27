Advertisement

Grandson arrested for brutal murder of millionaire pensioner couple

27 June 2017
Enno and Christa Springmann's villa in Wuppertal. Photo: DPA
Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man who they say murdered his wealthy grandparents because he feared they would cut him out of their estate.

More than three months ago, on March 19th, Enno and Christa Springmann were tied up, strangled and finally beaten to death in their villa in Wuppertal, North Rhine-Westphalia.

91-year-old Enno and his 88-year-old wife Christa were known for their generous donations to the cultural life of the working class western German town.

On Monday police arrested their 25-year-old grandson Benjamin, plus a 44-year-old accomplice for their double murder.

Prosecutors said there was critical evidence to suggest “that the grandson committed the crime because he feared that he would be cut out of the inheritance."

His accomplice allegedly also believed he would profit financially from helping carry out the crime.

In reality, the Springmanns never changed their will, despite anger over the acquaintances Benjamin was spending time with, Bild reports.

According to the terms of the will Benjamin is set to receive several million euros, the tabloid claims.

