Advertisement

Arson attacks on German rail tracks, police probe G20 protest link

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
19 June 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
arsonrailg20transport

Share this article

Arson attacks on German rail tracks, police probe G20 protest link
A police officer walks down a rail track in Hamburg on Monday. Photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
19 June 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
Police are investigating whether there is an extremist motive behind 13 arson attacks on rail services, which led to delays across the country on Monday morning.

Early on Monday morning, arsonists attacked rail lines in 12 different locations.

Cable ducts of rail signalling equipment were set on fire in the states of Lower Saxony, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony, police said.

Services in several locations including the eastern cities of Leipzig and Dresden as well as long-distance lines linking Berlin and Prague were disrupted, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

Berlin police are investigating a claim of responsibility which was posted on a left-wing website on Monday morning. Sources inside the police department say the letter “fits the bill”, but caution that it is too early to tell if it is authentic.

The group which called itself "Shutdown G20: take Hamburg offline!", said it had struck rail tracks which it described as "the central nervous system of capitalism".

Similar sabotage action hit Germany in 2011, believed to be carried out by leftist extremists then protesting against the German military's deployment in Afghanistan.

The letter appeared on indymedia.org, which has published fake claims of responsibility in the past.

A fire near Treptower Park station in eastern Berlin resulted in damage to electricity cables, leading officials to deploy replacement bus services, including for the main S-Bahn route into the city from Schönefeld Airport, Tagesspiegel reports.

Focus reports massive delays in the area of Leipzig, where several arson attacks hit commuter services around the city.

"In some cases, arson devices could be disarmed before they caused damage," a spokesperson for the federal police told Focus.

State security services, which are responsible for investigating politically motivated crimes, have taken over the investigations.

The arson reports come weeks before the G20 summit is to be held in Hamburg on July 7th and 8th. The summit of political leaders from the world’s major economies is often accompanied by violence from fringe left-wing groups.

arsonrailg20transport

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Merkel's G20-Africa meet aims to reduce poverty, migrant influx

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

Shakira, Pharrell coming to Hamburg for anti-poverty concert amid G20 summit

Police hunt arsonist after series of fires flare up in east of Munich

The tunnel that'll turn central Munich into a building site for a decade

G20 ministers struggle to find consensus at Germany meeting

Neo-Nazi given 8 years' jail for torching refugee shelter
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany

Number of Americans choosing to be German doubles since 2009
Advertisement

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit
Advertisement
8,661 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven English words Germans get hilariously wrong
  2. Taboo-breaking liberal mosque opens in Berlin
  3. Arson attacks on German rail tracks, police probe G20 protest link
  4. US presidents hail Kohl as 'one of the greatest'
  5. Berlin moves to ban advertising with 'beautiful but dumb' women
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/06
English people who say "ta" for "thank you"
19/06
How to get a tax number
19/06
Packstation - automated parcel collection points
19/06
Casino Royale - Munich's first private casino
19/06
Report of Birth Abroad and US Passport
19/06
How to obtain a US birth certificate for a newborn
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement