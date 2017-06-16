Advertisement

'Care parcel' of rotting snake heads and larvae denied entry to Germany

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 June 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
customsparcelsnake headsfish

Share this article

'Care parcel' of rotting snake heads and larvae denied entry to Germany
The decaying snake heads. Photo: ZOLL
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 June 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
When living away from your homeland, you might have relatives or friends send you a care package with a few treats to help keep homesickness at bay.

But what happens if this care package contains 20 kilograms of rotting fish, decaying insect larvae and foul-smelling snake heads?  

A parcel containing just that arrived at the customs office in Garching, near Munich on June 7th, the Central Customs Office in Munich told The Local. 

Exactly when the parcel, sent from Zambia, was posted to a private individual in Munich cannot be determined, though it is likely to be weeks ago, The Local understands.  

The reeking package could not be imported into Germany due to the rotting state of the contents and also for animal rights reasons, a press release stated.

“The contents are delicacies, so it is a sort of care packet” said a spokesperson for the Central Customs Office in Munich on Friday. The insect larvae originate from mopane worms, which are consumed as a snack in southern Africa.  

The rotten contents of the package. Photo: ZOLL

The Abend Zeitung reported that after the long journey from Zambia, the snake heads, fish and larvae decayed to such an extent that they wouldn’t have been any good to eat in Germany anyway. 

Officials in the customs office found violations against the protection of the species, since the reptiles were heads of snakes from the boidae family, also known as boas. These snakes are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).  

"In addition to live animals, such as livestock and domestic animals, animal products such as raw materials and animal waste, meat, milk and dairy products are also subject to veterinary legislation," explained Marie Müller, spokesperson for the Central Customs Office in Munich in the press release.

Since no species protection documents could be found for them, the package was confiscated and destroyed, stated the press release.  

 
customsparcelsnake headsfish

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

18-karat gold crown found in baggage at Düsseldorf airport

Customs in Frankfurt to destroy 35 tonnes of unsafe Fidget Spinners

7 American habits that make Germans really uncomfortable

10 things you need to know before a German wedding

Scooter singer finally reveals how much the fish cost

Five sure-fire ways to impress Germans with your manners

Customs seize 'stinking' ape skull from traveller's luggage

25,000 litres of fake tequila goes up in flames
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany

Number of Americans choosing to be German doubles since 2009
Advertisement

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit
Advertisement
8,818 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Munich shooter was American on holiday in Europe: report
  2. Studying in Germany - nine very compelling reasons to do it
  3. The new German slang that has older folks scratching their heads
  4. These are the German universities with the best global reputation
  5. New high-speed train from Berlin to Munich makes 'historic' maiden journey
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/06
Language exchange meet up in the Kreuzberg area
16/06
Freelance while employee
16/06
Loans and financing to buy a car
16/06
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
16/06
U.S. citizen working in Germany for a U.S. company
16/06
Subtleties of Beleidigung
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement