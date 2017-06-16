Advertisement

Customs in Frankfurt to destroy 35 tonnes of unsafe Fidget Spinners

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 June 2017
15:04 CEST+02:00
fidget spinnercustomstoykidsunsafe

Share this article

Customs in Frankfurt to destroy 35 tonnes of unsafe Fidget Spinners
A fidget spinner with an LED light. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
16 June 2017
15:04 CEST+02:00
Customs officials at Frankfurt airport have recently seized huge quantities of unsafe fidget spinners, with 35 tons worth of the gadget being classed as unsafe at the airport in May alone.

The hand-held spinning tops are currently very popular with children, and recently German merchants have struggled to keep up with demand for the toy.

The flat, palm-sized gadgets look like a cross between a propeller and a ninja's throwing star, and are balanced on the fingers and spun around. In some cases, the colourful wheels swirl for up to several minutes at a time.  

Manufacturers claim that they help kids to alleviate symptoms of hyperactivity, ADHD, or autism.

According to employees of the Central Customs Office on Friday, some of the LED lights in the spinners could be so easily unhinged that small children could have swallowed them. According to customs, the spinners arrived in several import shipments from China.

The CE mark, required for the protection of consumers, was also missing, according to a statement by Christine Straß from the Central Customs Office in Frankfurt-am-Main in a press release

Information about the manufacturer could not be found on the product or the packaging. The fidget spinners are now set to be destroyed.

 
fidget spinnercustomstoykidsunsafe

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

'Care parcel' of rotting snake heads and larvae denied entry to Germany

German merchants can't keep up with kids' demand for fidget spinners

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

18-karat gold crown found in baggage at Düsseldorf airport

Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

Parents outraged as brothel adverts tossed out during kids' carnival

7 surefire signs your kids are definitely German

7 American habits that make Germans really uncomfortable
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany

Number of Americans choosing to be German doubles since 2009
Advertisement

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit
Advertisement
8,818 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Munich shooter was American on holiday in Europe: report
  2. Studying in Germany - nine very compelling reasons to do it
  3. The new German slang that has older folks scratching their heads
  4. These are the German universities with the best global reputation
  5. New high-speed train from Berlin to Munich makes 'historic' maiden journey
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/06
Language exchange meet up in the Kreuzberg area
16/06
Freelance while employee
16/06
Loans and financing to buy a car
16/06
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
16/06
U.S. citizen working in Germany for a U.S. company
16/06
Subtleties of Beleidigung
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement