Advertisement

Temperature highs of 33C predicted for the week ahead

The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
14:51 CEST+02:00
weathersunthundercloudssummer

Share this article

Temperature highs of 33C predicted for the week ahead
A thermometer in Stuttgart with the sun in the background. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
14:51 CEST+02:00
Germany is in for a mixed bag of weather this week, though temperatures will mostly remain pleasant, hitting up to 33C.

The German Weather Service (DWD) reports that sea air entering Germany will warm up under high atmospheric pressure and subtropical warm air will spread over the south and southwest over this week.

DWD predictions for Wednesday.

It'll be time to don your t-shirts on Thursday, which is expected to be this week's star of the show temperature-wise. In most places it will be lightly cloudy, sunny and dry.

Temperatures will reach 20C-25C by the coast, elsewhere they will lie between 26C and 30C. Areas along the Rhine will enjoy the warmest temperatures, with a high of 32C predicted. The east of the country will remain dry, but individual showers will develop during the afternoon in the southwest, and in the evening in the west and northwest.

There will be powerful thunderstorms and even hail in very southern areas, south of the Danube river, during the night. 

Friday will not be as pleasant as the previous day, bringing changeable weather and heavy clouds in the north and east. Here, as well as in eastern alpine areas, there will be showers and small, isolated thunderstorms. The sun will show itself most often in the southwest and south of the country. Temperatures will fall slightly and sit between 16C and 24C, or up to 26C in southwest.

DWD predictions for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Like Friday, Saturday is also expected to be changeable and heavily cloudy. The east and southeast will see showers and individual thunderstorms, but these will decrease during the course of the day. Rain will fall in the eastern region of the German Alps. The most sun is to be found in the southwest, where it will also remain dry. Temperatures will increase slightly on the previous day to 17C - 25C, in the southwest up to 27C. 

Sunny and dry weather will prevail on Sunday though, with temperatures warming to 22C-25C in the northeast, 26C-30C elsewhere and the southwest hitting 32C.

This temperature increase will continue at the beginning of next week, with the mercury hitting 33C in parts of the country on Monday. 

June 20th will see temperatures between 28C and 33C with a mixture of sunshine and cloud and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

 

weathersunthundercloudssummer

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

7 unmissable events in Germany this June

100 km/h strong winds, storms to hit Germany in the week ahead

Germany's best beaches - The Local's ultimate guide

Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany

Weekend of sun to be eclipsed by cloud and rain

Sunny, warm weather to continue for the week ahead
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
Advertisement

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
8,759 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
  2. Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm
  3. 44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft
  4. Lufthansa moves giant A380 Airbuses to Munich in snub to Frankfurt
  5. Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
14/06
Diabetes in Berlin
14/06
Where to live if studying at TUM in Garching
14/06
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
14/06
Therme Erding
14/06
Where to buy Rice Krispies cereal in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement