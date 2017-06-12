Nuremberg police arrest man over murder of two prostitutes

Broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk reported on Monday that investigators were able to identify the suspect after analyzing mobile phone data.
Investigators confirmed that they had arrested a man in connection with the murders, but have not yet released any further details on his identity.
The man reportedly phoned both of the murdered prostitutes before they were killed.
On May 24th, a 22-year-old Romanian prostitute was murdered in Nuremberg. Emergency workers found her corpse inside a burning, sixth-floor apartment in the northern Bavarian city.
On Pentecost Monday, June 5th, a 44-year-old Chinese prostitute was murdered. Police immediately suspected a link between the two crimes.