Nuremberg police arrest man over murder of two prostitutes

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
12 June 2017
10:00 CEST+02:00
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Nuremberg on suspicion of murdering two prostitutes in recent weeks, according to local media.

Broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk reported on Monday that investigators were able to identify the suspect after analyzing mobile phone data.

Investigators confirmed that they had arrested a man in connection with the murders, but have not yet released any further details on his identity.

The man reportedly phoned both of the murdered prostitutes before they were killed.

On May 24th, a 22-year-old Romanian prostitute was murdered in Nuremberg. Emergency workers found her corpse inside a burning, sixth-floor apartment in the northern Bavarian city.

On Pentecost Monday, June 5th, a 44-year-old Chinese prostitute was murdered. Police immediately suspected a link between the two crimes.

SEE ALSO: 5 things to know about prostitution in Germany

