Advertisement

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 June 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
cologneweathertornadovideo

Share this article

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral
Screenshot from Facebook post.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 June 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
A youth football team got a surprise last week when they got an unexpected visitor in the form of a "mini-tornado".

The 15-metre-high whirl of dust interrupted the training of a boys’ football team in Cologne last week, but at least it was caught on camera, according to Focus magazine.

A video posted to Facebook last Friday shows the ferocious flurry of dust spinning around the football field and knocking over a metal goal while some boys attempt to or succeed in running through it, unharmed. The swirl of dust then suddenly vanishes into seemingly thin air.

It has since been viewed nearly a quarter of a million times, and shared more than 1,200 times.

An expert from the German Weather Service (DWD) explained to the Rheinische Post how the little tornado occurred.

“Such wind columns are produced when air begins to rotate on an extremely heated ground,” said expert Cornelia Urban, adding that meteorologists refer to these as “dust devils”.

These dust devils are often very short-lived, only swirling about briefly in the air. For them to emerge, several conditions have to occur at once.

“It must have been dry for a while, it must be quite hot, and the ground must be dusty,” says Urban.

Therefore, dust devils are relatively rare in Germany.

cologneweathertornadovideo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Find out which cities in Europe are expats flocking to – and what they’re doing to make finding a home in their new city even easier.

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Related articles

100 km/h strong winds, storms to hit Germany in the week ahead

Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany

Weekend of sun to be eclipsed by cloud and rain

Skull found by schoolkids could unravel mystery of headless body in Cologne

Sunny, warm weather to continue for the week ahead

IN PICS: Germany swelters in temperatures of up to 30C

Temperatures to hit 30C in rollercoaster week of weather

Temperatures at last set to rise into the 20s, but followed by storms
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

Berlin woman named European champion of tram driving

10 reasons why living in Germany is truly awesome
Advertisement

Church's 'Hitler bell' strikes duff note in tiny German town

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

7 unmissable events in Germany this June

Germany's best beaches - The Local's ultimate guide
Advertisement
8,835 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
  2. Mexico: so far from Trump, so close to Germany?
  3. 10 reasons why living in Germany is truly awesome
  4. Germany lost €32 billion to bankers in 'biggest ever tax scandal': report
  5. Syrian refugee stabs psychologist to death: police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/06
E-Bike / Pedelec recommendations
10/06
Reviews on Metropolitan School Frankfurt
10/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
10/06
What is digging burrows in my garden?
10/06
German taxation on UK LTD income
10/06
Kiel day-trip recommendations
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement