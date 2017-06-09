Man tied up in car trunk was fetishist not hostage, police confirm

A dominatrix studio in Hamburg. Photo: DPA

When passersby saw a man tied up in the trunk of a Mercedes on Thursday, they immediately got in touch with the police. But the suspicion of a kidnapping proved unsubstantiated.

Just after noon on Thursday, police in Stuttgart received the call that a middle-aged man had been seen tied up in the trunk of a Mercedes, the Stuttgarter Zeitung reports.

It took them six hours to locate the vehicle. But when they did locate it, officers found it was parked next to a dominatrix studio. Inside officers came across the 54-year-old owner of the vehicle and a 48-year-old woman.

After further questioning, police established that the man had allowed himself to be bound by the dominatrix. As a result, no further legal action was taken.