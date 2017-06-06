Advertisement

Passersby save woman pushed in front of oncoming Berlin U-Bahn train

6 June 2017
A 66-year-old woman was rescued by passersby after a man pushed her onto the tracks of an oncoming U-Bahn train in Berlin on Monday.

The U5 train was heading towards the platform at Kaulsdorf-Nord on Monday afternoon when police say a 37-year-old man suddenly jumped up from a bench, approached the woman from behind and pushed her onto the tracks.

The woman injured her knee in the fall, but passersby hurried to help her off of the tracks before the train arrived. People on the platform also managed to restrain the man and alert police.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, while the man was detained by officers before being taken to hospital himself for psychiatric treatment. He reportedly did not say a word about what happened.

At the beginning of last year, a homeless man who had a history of violence and mental health issues fatally pushed a 20-year-old woman onto the tracks of an oncoming U-Bahn train at Ernst-Reuter-Platz station.

