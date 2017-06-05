Advertisement

Turkey maintains ban on German visits to Incirlik airbase: minister

AFP
news@thelocal.de
5 June 2017
12:27 CEST+02:00
incirlikturkey

Share this article

Turkey maintains ban on German visits to Incirlik airbase: minister
The Incirlik airbase in Turkey. File photo: STR/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
5 June 2017
12:27 CEST+02:00
Turkey will maintain a ban on visits by German politicians to a key airbase in its south which is used for raids against the Islamic State group in Syria, the foreign minister said on Monday.
The Incirlik base in southern Turkey has been at the centre of a dispute between the NATO allies since Ankara blocked a visit last month by German parliamentarians.
 
"Right now it is possible to visit the NATO base in Konya (in central Turkey), not Incirlik," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara.
 
Germany has 250 military personnel stationed at Incirlik flying Tornado surveillance missions over Syria and refuelling flights for partner nations battling IS jihadists.
 
At the height of the row, Germany warned it could move the personnel to another location in the region, most likely Jordan.
 
Gabriel said that he regretted the Turkish decision, adding that Ankara must understand "for domestic political reasons we will then need to transfer our soldiers."
 
But he added there was not yet any decision or a concrete plan for the relocation of the German troops from Incirlik.
 
Turkey justified preventing the German parliamentary group from visiting the base by accusing Berlin of having offered political asylum to Turkish nationals who took part in the July 2016 attempted coup.
 
 
'Conditions not ripe'
 
Cavusoglu said Monday that Turkey had no problem with Germany, which is a major trade partner, adding: "If Germany takes one step forward toward us, we will always take two steps further."
 
But he said that some facts could not be ignored, adding that more than 400 Turkish diplomatic or official passport holders had sought asylum in Germany.
 
"We would not like to see members of FETO take shelter in friendly country Germany," he said, referring to a movement led by US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the failed coup.
 
Cavusoglu hinted that visits to Incirlik could be possible in the future if joint steps were taken, without elaborating.
 
"Conditions are not ripe right now to visit Incirlik," he said.
 
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a planned meeting with Gabriel because of scheduling reasons, an official from the Turkish premier's office said.
 
"The meeting could not take place time-wise," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
 
But Gabriel was due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 
 
Relations between Turkey and Germany have been tense since last July's failed coup but deteriorated over a referendum campaign this year to expand Erdogan's powers.
 
Ties were strained further after Turkish authorities imprisoned a German-Turkish journalist with Die Welt, Deniz Yucel, on terror charges.
 
Cavusoglu said that the accusations against Yucel were "not about journalism but terror," and that the "independent judiciary" was leading the investigation in the Yucel case.
 
Amid worsening relations, Erdogan has repeatedly accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of "hiding terrorists" in Germany and claimed that Berlin was not responding to 4,500 dossiers sent by Ankara on terror suspects.
 
Turkey is an important country for Berlin, in part because of the roughly three million ethnic Turks in Germany after a "guest worker" programme in the 1960s and 1970s.
 
 
 
 
incirlikturkey

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Finding love locally has never been easier. Find out why.

Related articles

German, Turkish foreign ministers to meet over airbase row

EU Human Rights Court takes on case of German reporter detained in Turkey: report

'New escalation' as Turkey tells German MPs they're not welcome

Turkey says will 'not beg' Germany to stay at its NATO base

Germany seeks help from USA in ongoing row with Turkey

Germany will have to pull its troops from key base in Turkey, says Merkel's deputy

Turkey says Germany must choose between Ankara and alleged coup plotters

Berlin slams Turkey's 'unacceptable' refusal to let German MPs visit own troops
Advertisement

Recent highlights

7 unmissable events in Germany this June

Germany's best beaches - The Local's ultimate guide

German youth football team rallies behind 'star players' facing deportation
Advertisement

Church creates 'robot priest' to bless visitors in Martin Luther town

Five things to understand US-German trade relations

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English
Advertisement
7,055 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7 unmissable events in Germany this June
  2. The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany
  3. German men selling fatherhood to refugee women for cash, say prosecutors
  4. Germany will have to pull its troops from key base in Turkey, says Merkel's deputy
  5. 100 km/h strong winds, storms to hit Germany in the week ahead
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/06
Residents' parking permits for Frankfurt
06/06
German Car Insurance - Average Cost?
06/06
Aftermath - Resigned Job
06/06
Berlin has become a magnet for young Internationals
06/06
Germans getting married in Las Vegas
06/06
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement