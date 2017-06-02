Germany's best beaches - The Local's ultimate guide

While southern Germany is all about idyllic lakes, the north means white sands stretching as far as the eye can see. These ten beaches are perfect summer getaways.

Utersum Beach, Föhr

Föhr lies bang in the middle of the Wattenmeer National Park, the largest national park in central Europe. This island is a place of tranquility, and at low tide you can wade to neighbouring Amrum. This stunning stretch of sand is the only place where you can swim on the island all day long.

Photo: Depositphotos/pandionhiatus3

Langeoog Beach, Langeoog

Germany's spotless North Sea islands are all worth a visit. On Langeoog, no cars are allowed, meaning you can only get around by bicycle or horse-drawn carriage. The white sand beach stretches the whole length of the island. And the Strandkörbe (beach chairs) will keep the wind away!

Photo: Depositphotos/ sippel

Lubmin Beach, Greifswald

What would beach culture in Germany be without Freikörperkultur (FKK)?

Lubmin Beach on the Baltic coast is one of the most scenic spots where you can get properly German and let it all out.

Photo: DPA

Binz Beach, Rügen

This five-kilometre long beach is situated on Rügen, Germany's largest island, in the Baltic Sea. The island is famous for its chalk cliffs.

But this elegant shore with its turquoise waters is worth the pilgrimage itself - and if you fancy a bit of history, it lies near the spooky Nazi-era holiday resort at Prora.

Photo: DPA

Westerland Beach, Sylt

Germany's most northerly island is famous as the resort where the rich and famous fly away to. The stunning ocean panoramas are clearly what they're paying for. And the jewel in the crown is Westerland Beach on the west coast of the island. Sunsets here will take your breath away.

Photo: DPA

Ahlbeck Beach, Usedom

Dunes, white sand, piers that jut far out into the salty brine... what more could you want?

Ahlbeck Beach on the legendary resort island of Usedom is the quintessential German summer escape. Wolf down pickled herring salad while watching clouds race across the horizon from the comfort of your Strandkorb.

Photo: Depositphotos/hackman

West Beach, Darß

West Beach is another Baltic paradise that just keeps going and going. Scrambling over uprooted trees here is no uncommon occurrence - and it's all part of the rugged charm of this most romantic of shorelines.

Photo: DPA

Falkensteiner Ufer, Hamburg

You don't always have to flee to the very fringes of the country to enjoy the best German beaches. The Falkensteiner Ufer in Hamburg is a 30-minute trip from the city centre and still provides the soothing pleasures of warm sand beneath your feet - all with Hamburg's unmistakable industrial backdrop.

Photo: DPA

Amrum island beach

Nothing says northwest Germany quite like the lighthouses of the North Sea coast - and Amrum has one of the best. Take a stroll through the beautiful dunes and you'll start to slip away into a bygone world of merchant ships being tossed around on choppy waters.

Photo: Depositphotos/pandionhiatus3

Timmendorfer Beach, Niendorf

This beach just north of Lübeck isn't there for those of you who want to get away from the crowds. It has a bustling atmosphere, which includes a beach volleyball arena, seaside concerts and a sports club for beach football. Let the fun begin!

Photo: DPA