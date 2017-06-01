Advertisement

Police storm Hells Angels clubhouse with armoured vehicle

1 June 2017
17:54 CEST+02:00
Police in Cologne performed a raid on the clubhouse of the Hells Angels biker gang, using a specially modified armoured vehicle, and uncovered a stash of weapons and money.

At around 9pm on Wednesday evening, police carried out a raid on the clubhouse of the Hells Angels, as part of an investigation into gang violence in Cologne, according to the Rheinische Post.

In the operation, which took place in the Ostheim district of the city, police brought out a specially modified vehicle, called the Patriot 3.

The vehicle broke down the doors to the clubhouse, allowing police to storm into the building.

The armoured car was bought by the police special forces (SEK) from a company in Virginia in the US, which also manufactures military handware. The vehicle is complete with a battering ram and an iron cage, according to the Rheinische Post.

During the raid, police discovered and seized weapons, including knives and a gun, and hundreds of Euros in cash. Around 100 officers were involved in the overnight investigation.

As well as the seized weapons, police also detained 12 members of the gang.

The reason for the raid was a dispute between the Hells Angels and a rival gang, the Bandidos.

The rival gang was celebrating the birthday of their president, Aykut Ö, when 40 Hells Angels tried attacking the celebrations in Cologne’s city centre.

They reportedly tried to get into the nightclub where the celebrations were taking place, but were stopped at the entrance by officers with pepper spray and batons.

Hells Angels claim that the area where the nightclub lies belongs to them. They apparently saw the party, where about 100 people were invited, as a provocation.

SEE ALSO: Hells Angels prowl streets of Leipzig in hunt for kidnapped chihuahua

