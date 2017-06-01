Advertisement

Germany says climate pact 'not renegotiable' after Trump pulls out

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
1 June 2017
23:14 CEST+02:00
donald trumpparis accordclimate change

Share this article

Germany says climate pact 'not renegotiable' after Trump pulls out
Angela Merkel and Donald Trump amid G7 talks in Italy. Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
1 June 2017
23:14 CEST+02:00
Continental Europe's three biggest economies - Germany, France and Italy - criticized Donald Trump's decision Thursday to quit the Paris climate agreement and said the pact was "not renegotiable."

"We note the United States' decision with regret," the three countries said in a rare joint statement.

"We are firmly convinced that the agreement cannot be renegotiated," they added, referring to Trump's announcement that Washington was open to negotiating a new agreement.

After much anticipation, Trump announced on Thursday that the US would withdraw from the agreement to fight climate change, but would be open to negotiating better terms for his country. The news places the United States in line with Syria and Nicaragua, the only two other countries to decline participation.

Trump's decision comes less than 18 months after the historic 196-nation pact was adopted in the French capital, the fruit of a hard-fought agreement between Beijing and Washington under Barack Obama's leadership.

donald trumpparis accordclimate change

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Bernie Sanders chides Donald Trump for criticizing Germany

New Trump attack on Germany widens transatlantic rift

Five things to understand US-German trade relations

Indian PM Modi praises Merkel's 'vision', urges climate action

Trump lashes out at Germany, promises 'change' in relations

Germany's Social Democrats call for resistance against Trump's policies

Trump's actions have 'weakened' the West, says German minister

Juncker downplays Trump's rant against German cars
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,015 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account
  2. Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany
  3. Germany says climate pact 'not renegotiable' after Trump pulls out
  4. Germany and India hope to deepen ties with Modi's Berlin visit
  5. No evidence of teen plotting terror attack after arrest: police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/06
Health insurance for unemployed/returnees
01/06
Metal detecting in Germany
01/06
Where to buy Mexican food in Stuttgart
31/05
Berlin ranks among top global cities
31/05
Munich H3 next run: Sat 03.Jun.2017 5pm
31/05
Validity of resigning last day probation period
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement