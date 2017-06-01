Advertisement

German singles flocking to Denmark... to get pregnant

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
1 June 2017
13:00 CEST+02:00
fertilitybabiesfamilygermany

Share this article

German singles flocking to Denmark... to get pregnant
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
1 June 2017
13:00 CEST+02:00
The number of Germans travelling to Denmark each year is increasing – but the sandy beaches of the Scandinavian country’s west coast are no longer the only reason, according to a report.

More and more Germans are taking the trip north because they want to have babies, reports Flensborg Avis, a local newspaper in the Schleswig-Holstein border city of Flensburg, which has a significant Danish population.

“The number of Germans coming for fertility treatment is almost doubling each year,” Carsten Petersen, consultant at the Ciconia private hospital in Aarhus, told the newspaper.

The clinic's patients were previously more often from Norway or Sweden, but the number of German customers has now increased dramatically, Petersen said.

“There are over 80 million people in Germany, and in most regions single people or for example lesbian couples generally can’t access fertility treatment. So they register with us and others, where the rules are less strict,” the consultant continued.

READ ALSO: Sex campaigns lead to Danish baby boom

Around two million couples in Germany have difficulty conceiving in addition to couples in non-traditional relationships who also want to start families, writes Flensborg Avis.

1,500 German women currently receive fertility treatment in Danish clinics annually, according to Danish health authority statistics.

“I was told by my female doctor that my chances for getting fertility treatment in Germany were disappearingly bad,” a woman from Flensborg told the newspaper.

The woman eventually travelled to Denmark for fertility treatment on the advice of her doctor, she said.

Germany does not allow anonymous sperm donation, which reduces the prevalence of fertility treatment, and the country’s rules on treatments for single people are stricter than those in Denmark.

“In Germany they are also not allowed to extract eggs, grow them and put the exact right ones back – we are able to do that,” Petersen told Flensborg Avis. 

Stine Willum Adrian, an associate professor at Aalborg University, said in a 2016 report on fertility tourism that Denmark has Europe's, if not the world's, most liberal legislation, allowing single women to undergo artificial insemination since 1997.

“The legislation is very different across Europe,” Adrian said.

“There are some places where single women and lesbians do not have access to treatment.”  

READ ALSO: Copenhageners told to have babies earlier

fertilitybabiesfamilygermany

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Here's where to find the youngest populations in Germany

Berlin parents waiting up to three months for babies' birth certificates

Switzerland and Germany sign ‘no spying’ agreement: report

7 events not to be missed in Germany this May

Suspected Swiss spy arrested in Germany

Seven little-known German museums with brilliant ideas

Moving to Germany - 10 reasons to think twice

Six essentials to ensure a smooth landing in Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,015 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account
  2. Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany
  3. Germany says climate pact 'not renegotiable' after Trump pulls out
  4. Germany and India hope to deepen ties with Modi's Berlin visit
  5. No evidence of teen plotting terror attack after arrest: police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/06
Metal detecting in Germany
01/06
Where to buy Mexican food in Stuttgart
31/05
Berlin ranks among top global cities
31/05
Munich H3 next run: Sat 03.Jun.2017 5pm
31/05
Validity of resigning last day probation period
31/05
Home office can be written off in full again!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement