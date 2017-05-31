Advertisement

German embassy workers injured, 1 guard killed in Kabul bomb attack

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 May 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
afghanistankabulbombing

Share this article

German embassy workers injured, 1 guard killed in Kabul bomb attack
Smoke above where the vehicle bombing took place in Kabul. Photo: Lehtikuva/dpa
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
31 May 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
The German embassy was massively damaged and workers were injured in a vehicle bomb attack in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning that has killed at least 80 people.

In one of the worst attacks in Kabul in recent years, the German embassy was hit hard, with photos of the scene showing dozens of damaged windows on the front side of the building, according to DPA.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel announced that embassy workers were among the hundreds of people injured, and that an Afghan security worker who was guarding the grounds was also killed. Gabriel further confirmed that "all staff are now safe".

"The news from Afghanistan is shocking. I condemn the attack in Kabul, in which dozens of people were injured and killed, in the strongest possible terms," Gabriel said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with the victims' families and friends... Such attacks to not change in any way our determination to continue supporting the Afghan Government in further stabilizing the country."

A French minister also confirmed earlier that both the German and French embassies had been impacted by the bomb that ripped through Kabul's strongly fortified diplomatic quarter on Wednesday morning.

"The information that I have at the moment is that there is material damage in the French embassy, there is also material damage in the Germany embassy," European affairs minister Marielle de Sarnez told Europe 1 radio.

At least 80 people were killed and 350 people injured by the vehicle bomb that went off on Wednesday morning in the Afghan capital, a government spokesman told DPA. The German embassy was about 300 metres from the site of the explosion. 

So far no group has taken responsibility for the vehicle bomb. 

Al Jazeera reported that the Taliban has denied involvement.

 

afghanistankabulbombing

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Germany postpones deportation of Afghan asylum seekers after Kabul attack

How Britain blew up Germany's most remote island 70 years ago

Germany deports third group of Afghan migrants to Kabul

‘Your grandparents burned for Dresden’: new football banner outrage

German states delay Afghan deportations due to security fears: report

Germany launches second wave of controversial Afghan deportations

Taliban leader tries (and fails) to get asylum in Germany

Germany begins controversial collective deportations to Afghanistan
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return

Prince Harry cut from German school exam over 'mumbly' English

First human ancestor not African, German research team claims
Advertisement

'It's about survival': Why young male refugees are turning to prostitution

'I chucked in my Frankfurt banking job and turned my food blog into a career'

'Berlin is no longer a place where you can come and just write a book'

Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
7,018 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Woman killed by lightning strike while cycling in west Germany
  2. Berlin court denies parents access to dead teen daughter's Facebook account
  3. Facebook condemns Germany's so-called 'hate speech' law
  4. Spy agency boss warns Germany is high on Isis target list
  5. Germany and India hope to deepen ties with Modi's Berlin visit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/05
Berlin ranks among top global cities
31/05
Munich H3 next run: Sat 03.Jun.2017 5pm
31/05
Validity of resigning last day probation period
31/05
Home office can be written off in full again!
31/05
Where to buy wedding rings / bands
31/05
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement