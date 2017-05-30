Advertisement

Teen arrested in Brandenburg over suspected terror plot in Berlin

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
30 May 2017
16:52 CEST+02:00
File photo: DPA.
A 17-year-old from Syria was arrested in Brandenburg over suspicions that he was planning a terror attack in Berlin.

Brandenburg state interior minister Karl-Heinz Schröter announced on Tuesday that the teenager had been arrested in Gerswalde over suspicions that he was plotting a suicide attack in the German capital.

The eastern state that surrounds Berlin had received evidence of the alleged plan from other German states, Schröter said.

The Syrian suspect had allegedly sent an electronic message to his mother, referring to a planned attack.

Police in Bavaria meanwhile arrested a 37-year-old man on Tuesday, who is suspected of being a member of the terror group Junud al-Sham. The Turkish citizen had reportedly travelled to Syria between 2013 and 2014 to undergo combat and weapons training.

He is also accused of being sent to Germany to recruit new members to the group.

His arrest was part of an international police operation in which locations around Bavaria as well as Austria were searched.

Germany has been on high alert for potential terrorists, especially after a Tunisian Isis supporter killed 12 people in a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market in December.

The German government was harshly criticized when it emerged that the perpetrator should have been deported, and had fallen through the cracks of state monitoring when he moved from North Rhine-Westphalia to Berlin.

